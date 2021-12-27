UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to assess latest omicron data





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Stow Health vaccination center in Westminster on December 13, 2021 in London, England. Jérémy Selwyn | Getty Images News | Getty Images UK LONDON leader Boris Johnson will meet with his top medical advisers on Monday before deciding whether to impose new Covid-19 restrictions for England this week. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already started new edging to help stop the spread of the omicron variant, primarily focusing on indoor mixing. But so far England has refrained from adding to current stay-at-home orders and increasing the wearing of masks. Johnson reportedly digested new data on case rates, hospitalizations and intensive care numbers, as well as deaths on Monday. The Christmas holidays meant official figures were suspended over the weekend, but on Friday the UK reported a record 122,186 infections in a 24-hour period. Johnson has previously said he would not hesitate to take action and install new edging after Christmas if necessary, but research suggesting the omicron variant may be less severe than the delta strain may cause him to hold the fire. Information on the length of hospital stays and the number of infections leading to hospitalizations will undoubtedly prove to be crucial. Any further restrictions will likely be unpopular within his own Tory party, with many lawmakers recently staging a rebellion against the prime minister. A significant number are unhappy with the current Covid restrictions as well as a series of gaffes, scandals and embarrassment in recent weeks. Johnson’s ratings have also suffered badly in national polls. New measures are also expected to be passed by the wider House of Commons and lawmakers will have to be reminded of their Christmas recess. So Johnson could simply urge English citizens to be cautious ahead of New Year’s celebrations instead of launching formal restrictions. A UK government study released Thursday said people are much less likely to be admitted to hospital with the omicron Covid variant than the previous delta strain. The UK Health Safety Agency said people with omicron are estimated to be between 31% and 45% less likely to visit emergency departments compared to those with delta, and 50 to 70% less likely to require hospitalization. The analysis is “preliminary and highly uncertain” due to the small number of omicron cases currently in hospital, but it matches similar findings from scientists in South Africa and research teams at Imperial College London and from the University of Edinburgh. While the number of daily deaths currently remains low, and early research suggests that the omicron variant may not be as severe as other strains of Covid, health experts have repeatedly warned that the very number of infections could lead to increased deaths and an overwhelmed health system. . The UK has reported nearly 12 million infections and 148,324 deaths since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. CNBC’s Ryan Browne contributed to this article.

