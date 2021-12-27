



Brexit has hit Donald Trump in the pocket, latest accounts from his golf courses in Scotland reveal.

Rising freight and import costs and a labor shortage caused problems at the prestigious golf resorts of Turnberry and Balmedie.

The figures also show that the two courts have claimed more than $ 3 million in paid leave from the UK government despite major layoffs.

Accounts filed for former US President Trump Turnberry’s golf course in Ayrshire by trading company Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd show that the UK’s exit from the EU was a business headache.

Both stations recorded an operating loss amid Covid-19 and Brexit closures of 5.3million in 2020 for Turnberry, more than double a loss of 2.3million in 2019 and 1.3million million for Balmedie in 2020, compared to 1.1 million in 2019.

The accounts, signed by Director Eric Trump, state:

Prices increased due to additional freight and import duties.

Staff availability has been a challenge due to a combination of wage inflation with the retail and logistics sectors increasing salaries to attract staff due to increased activity levels.

Indirectly, the staff pool has been reduced with a lack of access to European staff for companies in general, resulting in a greater demand for people previously available in the station.

Brexit-related job shortages have also hit the seaside resort of Trumps in Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.

Accounts filed by Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd said: Brexit has also had an impact on business, as supply chains are disrupted and the labor market is shrunk.

During a visit to Turnberry the day after the European referendum vote in 2016, Donald Trump said people had taken back their country.

He then falsely claimed to have predicted the outcome, claiming he surrendered the day before the referendum.

The 2020 accounts for the two stations, filed on Christmas Eve, along with government data, show they have claimed more than $ 3 million through the UK government’s leave program, but layoffs have been made at Turnberry.

More than 2.3 million leave money has been claimed from Turnberry, with 451,770 claimed from Trump International in Balmedie.

The BBC reported that a subsidiary of the company, SLC Turnberry Ltd, made new requests for leave between 435,000 and 1.1 million from January to August 2021, according to government data not included in published accounts.

Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd paid 324,000 for layoffs in 2020, with staff falling to a monthly average of 289 from 541 the previous year.

The accounts show: The proceeds of the grant were used by the group to support the maintenance of jobs for many of the group’s employees during the closure of the complex or at reduced capacity due to the impact of the Covid pandemic- 19 during the year.

The number of employees at Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd has also declined, from an average of 84 in 2019 to 63 in 2020.

His accounts read: The UK government’s leave program has been helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees have been reinstated during the year.

