Jan. 6 panel signals interest in whether Trump committed a crime





(The Hill) The Jan.6 select committee signaled its intention to explore possible wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump, marking a significant escalation for the investigation that could put pressure on the Biden administration.

The panel said it could send Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution if he finds evidence against him, in what would be seen as an open invitation to Attorney General Merrick Garland to be more aggressive towards the former president than ‘it hasn’t been until now.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Vice chair of select committees, gave the first indication during a hearing earlier this month that the panel is examining whether Trump has committed a crime.

Citing the statutory text for an obstruction offense, Cheney said a key question for the select committee’s investigation is: Did Donald Trump, by action or inaction, seek by corruption to hinder or to obstruct the official procedures of Congress for counting electoral votes?

Obstructing formal proceedings is a charge punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Federal prosecutors have used it against hundreds of rioters accused of participating in the attack on Capitol Hill.

But bringing the same charge against a president who has never set foot in the building would require far more complex legal and political calculations.

Oregon dad who told Biden “let’s go Brandon” said comment was a “joke”

The challenge is this indefinite territory of circumstances in which an executive official crosses the line between the exercise of executive power and actual obstruction of justice, said Daniel Hemel, professor of law at the University of Chicago.

Comments on Trump’s potential wrongdoing come after months of growing frustration among Democrats and Trump’s criticism that Garland and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are not doing enough to tackle potential illegal activity at the highest levels levels of the previous administration.

Any criminal referral to the select committee alleging that Trump violated the law would be a clear escalation in lawmakers’ efforts to pressure the Biden DOJ to be more aggressive towards the former president.

But the criminal referrals from congressional investigators have no legal weight to compel federal prosecutors to lay charges, unlike the criminal contempt of congressional referrals which must be approved by a floor vote in the House and have already given rise to charges against Stephen Bannon, the former White House. strategist who pleaded not guilty last month to a pair of felons for defying subpoenas from select committees.

Jeff Robbins, a former federal prosecutor who has also served as an investigative advisor on two Senate committees, said for such a referral to be compelling for federal prosecutors, it must be backed up by strong evidence that would not only support the laying charges. but show evidence of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A committee that wishes to make a persuasive referral will be as specific, detailed and evidence-based as possible, delivering something as close as possible to a basis of accusation on a silver platter, he said. .

Robbins said any referral involving a former president would be subject to an even higher standard, but added that the committee’s credibility would support its findings in the eyes of the Justice Department.

Trump to hold press conference from Mar-a-Lago on January 6, 2022

There will be a tendency to look very, very, very carefully at any criminal referral involving Donald Trump, hitting the tires over and over again, Robbins said. But on the other hand, they will treat a criminal referral by this committee given its leadership and the quality of the lawyers as a serious document if that is what happens to it.

Throughout the first year of the Biden administration, Garland sought to keep politics at bay as he inherited a department that had been used repeatedly to advance Trump’s political goals and protect his interests. personnel during the previous four years.

In some high-profile cases, Garlands DOJ has supported the legal positions defended by the department during the Trump administration, including defending the former president in a libel lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her. in the 1990s, and arguing that an internal DOJ memo exonerating him of wrongdoing in connection with the Mueller investigation should remain secret.

The department has shown few signs that it is pursuing a criminal investigation into Trump.

It’s going to be very difficult to condemn him here in part because I don’t think we have a Nixon Watergate smoking gun, Hemel said, noting that although a jury is made up of people who hate Trump from every bone in our body, they might be reluctant to find it guilty of obstructing formal process.

Bringing charges against Trump could be a heavy undertaking beyond the political implications. Such a prosecution would be unprecedented and could be jeopardized by legal uncertainties as to whether a president could be charged with a felony for actions he took during his tenure.

The obstruction charge that federal prosecutors have leveled against many rioters in what is seen as a new interpretation of the law has so far survived a series of legal challenges by the defendants, but it remains to be seen whether the juries will find obstruction cases. persuasive.

Trump asks Supreme Court to prevent National Archives from releasing January 6 documents

The courts have made it clear in at least three different decisions that rioters on the ground can be prosecuted for conspiracy; there is no reason to believe, if the evidence permits, that the former president cannot be indicted in the same way, Bradley Moss, a national security law expert, told The Hill by mail electronic.

If the Justice Department is to take this politically explosive step, it has undoubtedly identified admissible evidence that Trump intended to obstruct the certification process, that his actions in recommending the mob march on Capitol Hill were more than just a throwaway line, and that he was aware of his war room’s efforts to intervene if the mob was in fact preventing Congress from completing its certification process, Moss said.

But Hemel sees the downside of losing the case as a much worse outcome, arguing that an unsuccessful prosecution against Trump would only strengthen the former president and increase the threat he poses to American democracy.

There was a lot of criminal activity on January 6. Are they making a case against President Trump? I do not think so. And, my God, I think I’m glad the Justice Department isn’t putting resources into a senseless racing effort to tear the country apart further and further raise Trump’s political profile and demagogic myth, Hemel said.

It is not known what evidence, if any, the committee gathered to support a criminal referral against the former president. But while lawmakers are able to convincingly present to the public that Trump broke the law, some believe it would be important for the Justice Department to follow through in order to send the message that no one is above the law. laws.

Katherine Hawkins, senior legal analyst at the Nonpartisan Project on Government Watch, says it’s important for the select committee to draw its own conclusions about whether Trump broke the law and, whether he finds he did so, to clearly articulate the case against him.

Get the latest news, weather and sports by subscribing to the WFXR mailing list

Hawkins said the DOJ’s tendency to defend the legality of executive branch actions makes the congressional investigation even more crucial. She pointed to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the CIA’s torture practices, part of which was made public in 2014, which found that the agency had overstepped legal justification for the practices and had engaged in a cover-up. Despite the findings of Senate panels, the DOJ has never prosecuted anyone for their role in the torture of terrorist suspects.

I think the committee should seriously consider making a well-substantiated referral, otherwise we will only get silence from the Department of Justice, which could be [doing a] diligent investigation, theoretically, but given how the torture investigation unfolded, how the Justice Department approaches violation of executive law in general, and what we’ve seen from Garland, I doubt it, Hawkins said.

She added that the committees’ findings will be valuable even if they make a referral that DOJ chooses not to act on.

Just spreading the truth is valuable in itself, Hawkins said. It’s really important to know how close we’ve come together and what mechanisms might be in place to prevent this from happening again. But also if there is any evidence of unsolved crimes that we do not know if the Justice Department will investigate, I think it is entirely appropriate that the committee put this at the feet of the Department of Justice and say, “What are you doing with this?” What is happening here?’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfxrtv.com/news/national-news/jan-6-panel-signals-interest-in-whether-trump-committed-crime/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos