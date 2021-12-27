No further Covid restrictions expected after Boris Johnson Omicron briefing





No further lockdown restrictions are expected to be announced by Boris Johnson today. It has been reported that the Prime Minister is unlikely to adopt any new measures after being briefed on the impact of Christmas on Covid infections and hospital pressures. LancashireLive reported that Boris Johnson was scheduled to sit at an internal government meeting today, where England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance would tell him about the latest data. Read more news from Coventry here The nation was waiting to see if any restrictions were put into effect after Christmas and as the New Year approached. It is understood that following this meeting, no announcement is expected. Elsewhere in the UK, post-Christmas restrictions have been rolled out, but England is unlikely to follow suit. The government has said it will be driven by data, particularly the impact of the virus, particularly the new Omicron variant, on the NHS. The latest publicly available UK infection data is for Christmas Eve, when more than 122,000 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, while hospital data on the government dashboard does have not been updated since December 20. Locally, cases are on the rise in Coventry and Warwickshire – with rates in the city highest in months. But they do not translate into a significant number of hospitalizations compared to the start of the year. Keep up to date with the latest news with our email alerts straight to your inbox register here

