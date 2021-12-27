Politics
3 big things today, December 27, 2021
1. Soybeans and grains jump in the night trade
Soybean and corn futures surged in trading overnight in the first session after the Christmas break amid concerns over the South American crops.
Dry weather in Brazil and Argentina has raised concerns over soybeans and corn in South American countries.
Weekend rains are expected to be light as stress intensifies in some growing areas, according to meteorologists.
Forecasts point to low rainfall in parts of Brazil.
In Argentina, meanwhile, crop stress is expected to persist under dry and hot conditions in the northeastern growing areas, supporting prices.
Wheat futures prices were also higher due to the dry weather in the southern plains of the United States.
According to the National Weather Service, little to no rain has fallen over the past 30 days in parts of southwestern Kansas or the Oklahoma and Texas enclaves where hard winter wheat grows.
Soybean futures for November delivery jumped from $ 11 to $ 13.52 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean meal gained $ 3.10 to $ 403.60 per short ton, while soybean oil rose 0.35 to $ 55.77 per pound.
Corn futures for December delivery rose from $ 5 to $ 6.11 a bushel.
Wheat futures for December delivery rose $ 5 to $ 8.20 a bushel, while Kansas City futures rose from $ 7 to $ 8.68 a bushel.
** **
2. Chinese Xi Jinping wants to increase soybean production
Chinese President Xi Jinping told a conference this weekend that he expects producers in the Asian country to expand soybean plantings, according to a Bloomberg News report.
Xi told the Central Rural Labor Conference that he wanted increased protection of agricultural land as well as reduced poverty in rural areas, the report said, citing China Central Television.
He also wants to expand rural revitalization.
China, the world’s largest importer of soybeans, is expected to produce just 16.4 million metric tonnes of oilseeds in MY 2021-2022, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
That compares to global production of 381.8 million metric tonnes and U.S. production of 120.4 million tonnes, the USDA said in a report released earlier this month.
Closing stocks in China are set at 34.1 million metric tonnes, up from 34.5 million tonnes a year earlier.
The Asian nation will import 100 million metric tonnes of soybeans in the current marketing year, which is little changed from the previous year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Xi said he wanted to see increased grain security and an increased supply of agricultural products, according to the Bloomberg report.
**
3. Blizzards, winter storms expected in the northern United States
Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect across much of the northern United States this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowdrifts of up to 5 feet are expected along with wind gusts of around 45 mph in parts of North Dakota, the NWS said in a report early this morning.
Visibility will be close to zero and movement almost impossible.
Further east in parts of Minnesota, snowfalls are forecast of 4 to 6 inches with wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the agency said.
Expect slippery road conditions, the NWS said. Blowing snow and snowfall could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter conditions are also expected in parts of South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Sources
2/ https://www.agriculture.com/news/three-big-things/3-big-things-today-december-27-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]