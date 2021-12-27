Pharmaceutical stocks on the rise, soar to 17% as PM Narendra Modi announces precautionary dose amid Omicron fear





Leading markets’ maximum rally, pharmaceutical stocks across all segments are on track a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced precautionary shorts following Omicron, a new variant of Covid , widespread in the country. The BSE Healthcare and Nifty Pharma indices are each up around 1.5% during the Monday intraday session. In the former, at least 20 stocks are up, while 30 have slipped in trade, similarly almost all stocks in the latter index except Pfizer, which are down more than 1%. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: In heavyweights such as Cipla, Dr Reddys is each up over 2%, followed by Aurobindo Pharma and Lupine each up around 2% and Divis Lab is up slightly in trading on the NSE. While in the broader markets, Bliss GVS surged the most, up over 17%, followed by Gufic Bioscience around 10%, Morepen Lab up over 6% on BSE. While Kopran, Pancea Biotech, Natco Pharma are each up 4 to 5% on BSE. Likewise, Granules, Laurus Labs and Glenmark each recorded a nearly 3% rise in intraday trade on Monday on BSE. In his speech to the nation, the Prime Minister announced this dose of precaution for frontline workers, healthcare workers and the elderly with co-morbidities. In addition, young people between the ages of 12 and 15 need to be vaccinated, he said, adding that it would also help education. Cases of the new Omicron covid variant are on the rise, with India so far reporting more than 500 cases in the recent past. In this regard, PM Modi is warning the public about Omicron without needing to panic. As the virus mutates, our ability and confidence to meet the challenge is also multiplying with our spirit of innovation, the prime minister also said in his speech on Saturday.

