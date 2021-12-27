Trumps Tumbling Billionary Ranking made for Facebook’s most shared news post in 2021





Top line

Conservative Pastor Franklin Graham’s take on former President Donald Trump, who lost nearly 300 spots on Forbes’ Billionaire List, was the most popular U.S. Facebook link in 2021, as property values languishing ex-president and debts exceeding $ 1 billion have been published in the United States.

Next, President Donald Trump addresses the media before leaving the South Lawn of the White Lawn … [+] House in Washington on September 21, 2020 (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Graham’s April 9 post, which shared a USA Today story on the updated Forbes rankings, drew more than 967,000 reactions, 183,000 comments and 186,000 shares, according to data compiled by the media monitoring company social CrowdTangle.

Trump came in at No.1299 on the ‘2021 World Billionaires’ list, released on April 6, well below the No.1001 he held in the 2020 edition.

Graham, who is among the conservative figures who regularly generate the best news-related posts on Facebook, claimed Trump’s position was abandoned because “he put America first, not his own interests.” , but Trump would likely have been a lot richer had he chosen not to keep his trade holdings during his tenure.

An April Forbes estimate found that while Trump had sold all of his assets in January 2017, paid full capital gains tax on sales, and placed the money in a conflict-free fund following the S&P 500 , his net worth would be $ 1.6 billion higher.

Large number

$ 2.5 billion. That’s Trump’s estimated net worth, leaving him roughly $ 400 million less to be on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Trump fell from the Forbes 400 in 2021 after being on the list for 25 consecutive years, peaking as the 71st richest American in 2003.

Surprising fact

Trump’s wealth fell from a recent low in April 2020, when his estimated net worth fell to $ 2.1 billion as the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in the United States. But the recovery of his fortune has not kept pace with many other billionaires, resulting in his decline in the rankings. A Forbes estimate revealed that American billionaires grew richer by $ 1.2 trillion between early 2020 and April 2021.

Key context

Trump’s heavy investment in big city properties has been a major contributor to his struggling fortunes. His hotel brand, the Trump National Doral Golf Course and two Manhattan properties lost a combined net worth of $ 735 million during his presidency, Forbes estimates. In contrast, his two most successful properties during that time, his Mar-a-Lago estate and a 30% stake in a San Francisco office building, combined to increase net worth by $ 177 million. His trade debts have climbed from around $ 1.3 billion in October to nearly $ 200 million since he left office, although the increase was in part due to a loan taken against the Tower of San Francisco which provided the ex-president with more liquidity, which could be helpful in paying off other maturing loans.

Tangent

Graham also maintained the second most popular news Facebook link of the year, sharing an ABC News story about Trump’s acquittal following his second impeachment. Conservative figures like Graham and Ben Shapiro typically dominate the daily and weekly rankings of the most popular link posts, almost always involving news. However, the top six liaison messages for the year as a whole were all from UNICEF, largely providing information on the response to the Covid pandemic in developing countries.

Further reading

