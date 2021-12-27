President Joko Widodo inaugurates a nickel processing and refining plant in Southeast Sulawesi | Obormotindok.co.id





OBORMOTINDOK.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo on Monday, December 27, 2021 inaugurated a ferronickel nickel ore processing and refining (smelter) plant in Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, which has a production capacity of over a million tons per year. Today we take a look at the foundries that produce ferronickel. Imagine if we were only exporting raw materials, President Jokowi said at the opening of the plant in Southeast Sulawesi on Monday, as seen on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel. Due to this effort towards downstream raw materials, the president appreciated PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry for the construction of a nickel smelter. The president said that the added value of nickel produced from the smelter has increased up to 14 times compared to raw nickel ore. This will provide significant added value from the nickel ore which is transformed into ferronickel. This will increase the added value by 14 times, the president said. The president stressed that Indonesia will continue to try to stop the export of raw materials, implementing the downstream industry in the country. After the cessation of exports of nickel raw materials, the president said, Indonesia will stop exporting bauxite raw materials. At the end of next year, I gave a warm-up to stop the raw material for the bauxite. Next year we will stop again for other minerals and coal, the president said. That way, the president said, like it or not, industry players and investors will set up factories in Indonesia. If the downstream continues to intensify, Indonesia will reap many benefits such as increased tax revenues, expansion of employment opportunities for the community and also foreign exchange. “So that we no longer export raw materials, which we have been doing for decades without bringing much added value to the country,” said the president. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Minister Pramono Anung, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo and other officials were also present at the inauguration. * Source: Antara

