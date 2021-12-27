Imran Khan flaunts snow leopards in the wild, but Pakistanis see goats





The number of snow leopards in Pakistan is increasing. It should be a good thing. But when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shared videos of snow leopards in the wild, he was taken over by rumors about jobs, prices and governance.

Imran Khan posted several videos to his Twitter account on December 25-26. Claiming credit for the growing numbers of snow leopards, he wrote, more snow leopard videos taken this year have been uploaded. MashaAllah, their numbers are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat.

More snow leopard videos taken this year were sent. MashaAllah, their numbers are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI

While the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) calls the status of snow leopards vulnerable, media reports indicate that there are 8,000 snow leopards in the world, 400 of which are believed to be in Pakistan. With the aim of tackling climate change, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan also introduced the National Policy on Climate Change, 2021, and the National Policy on Wildlife, 2021.

But Prime Minister Khan’s videos annoyed some Pakistani Twitter users.

A user named AB Malicck scoffed at Imran Khan’s use of my government. He added that Imran Khan has an inferiority complex and continues to gloat meein meein meein (me, me, me). He compared the prime ministers’ comments to the sound of a goat.

Yahan bh #Meein

Mujhy to lgta h es bndy ko #InferiorityComplex h, har jaga #Meein #Meein #Meein krta rhta h, itna to #Bakri bh #MeMe Ni krti

A handful by the name of Made in Pak were among others to target Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on unemployment, inflation, governance, corruption, although he calls himself a supporter of the PTI.

People becoming unemployed in the PTI era. Inflation on peak and PM shares such unnecessary things. Enough time. Bad governance, being a supporter of the PTI and a fan of PM, very disappointed. corruption at the top. No response on the citizen portal, no whistleblower concept. AI karma will soon be visible.

Some users have expressed anger at the messages. They asked Imran Khan about the country’s plight while he was busy sharing videos of the leopards. One user, Saith Abdullah, asked, Sir hum kya karen leopards ko? Mulk ke halaat dekhen aur apni harkten (What should we do with these leopards? See the fate of the country and your deeds).

While mocking Imran Khan and his government another user wrote: You will soon have plenty of time to watch these videos and asked the next government to offer Imran Khan a subscription to Animal Planet and National Geographic. The user indicated that the PTI will lose in the next election.

Soon you will have plenty of time to watch these videos, in fact, you will be asking the next government to give you a paid lifetime subscription to Animal planet and National Geographic !!

A user named Hassan tweeted with a crying emoji that such messages can also be posted by the tourism department and do not require the prime minister to do so.

The criticism was not only about Imran Khan apparently trying to distract the Pakistani people through snow leopard clips, but also the use of my government instead of “our government” which was taken as a sign of arrogance.

