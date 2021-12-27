Candace Owens Says Trump Supports COVID Vaccines Because He’s ‘Old’ And ‘Pre-TV’





Conservative millennial commentator Candace Owens spent Christmas weekend arguing on Twitter with less conservative millennial commentator Meghan McCain over an interview Owens conducted with former President Donald Trump last week . In the interview, Trump defended the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines after Owens suggested they didn’t work.

The Owens-McCain argument quickly turned into personal insults. McCain called Owens an “anti-vaxxer” and Owens called a fat McCain, but Owens used more subtle means to dismiss Trump’s vaccine booster, arguing that he is “too old” for it. find “obscure websites” where people do their own research on vaccines.

“People often forget, for example, Trump’s age,” Owens said on an Instagram Live post Thursday night. “It comes from a generation where I saw other older people have the exact same point of view, as if they came from before television, before the Internet, before they could conduct their independent research.” Trump, who had his own reality TV show, never lived “in an era before television,” but he also doesn’t use a computer.

Trump’s support for the vaccine is not “evil” or “based on some sort of corruption,” Owens told supporters, but “he needs to have a larger conversation to understand what’s going on and why so many people are. horrified by his remarks “.

On the same Instagram show, Owens spoke about colloidal silver as a way to ward off coronavirus, telling a follower that she takes a “teaspoon a day” or “more when I’m sick.” Colloidal silver “has no valid medical purpose and has many potential dangers,” including organ failure under extreme circumstances, notes The Daily Beast, citing the Mayo Clinic. “But the most famous side effect of colloidal silver is argyria, a condition that causes users to appear bluish-gray in color, usually permanently.”

“In the year since the first shots started, opposition to vaccines has hardened from skepticism and mistrust to something approaching an article of faith for the estimated 39 million people. American adults who have not yet received a single dose, ”The New York Times reports. “Unvaccinated Americans this year have made up the vast majority of severe cases and deaths from the virus,” and “health experts say about 15 percent of the adult population who remains stubbornly unvaccinated are most at risk of serious illness and death from the Omicron Variant. “

