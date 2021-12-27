Making sure development work doesn’t stop even during the pandemic: PM Modi in Himachal | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several valuable development projects 11,000 crore in Mandi district on Monday.

In his remarks following the event, Prime Minister Modi praised the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic and how development work remains unchanged. Today the government of Himachal Pradesh has completed four years. During his tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and also ensured that development work in the state did not stop, ”he said at the public meeting.

There are two models of development in the state. One is ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas & Sabka vishwas’. The other model is “Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth”. The government of Himachal Pradesh is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state, ”he also said.

Projects that have been inaugurated include the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project, which was constructed at a cost of approximately 2,080 crores. It will lead to the production of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state generate revenues worth more than 120 crore a year, officials said.

It will also lay the groundwork for the Renukaji Dam project, which has been on hold for around three decades until now.

Prior to the event, Prime Minister Modi presided over the second opening ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meeting. The meeting should give a boost to investments in the region thanks to the start-up of projects worth around 28,000 crore, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister of State Jai Ram Thakur and other senior officials at the event.