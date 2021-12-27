It turns out that it is behind Xi Jinping who brushes the Chinese tycoons





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The Chinese government is currently carrying out tough maneuvers to strengthen the position of its Communist Party. Indeed, the country of the bamboo curtain did not hesitate to take measures against the big businessmen of the country so as not to compete with the popularity of the Communist Party in achieving socialism. Quote Al Jazeera, in this development, Beijing has not hesitated to make arrests against certain big businessmen. In 2020,real estate tycoon who is also known to be close to the Communist Party government Ren Zhiqiang was thrown in jail forabuse of power that caused a loss of 116.7 million yuan (251 billion rupees). In addition to businessmen, Chinese celebrities are also strictly limited as they are considered to pollute the culture of socialism. Last month, Chinamanage information about celebrities such as their personal data and the placement of their advertisements on websites.This action is performed in orderThe “fan” culture is not multiplying in this country. “It aims to create a positive and healthy internet environment,” said The Chinese regulator of the virtual world. “This illustrates the proliferation of stars for the impact of gossip on core values.” That in itself had lowered the shares of tech giants such as Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., and New Oriental Education and Technology Group. Investors are questioning the future of growth in China on the assumption that it will hamper the development of innovation in the country. “For companies, this means that their work no longer earns money, but contributes to social goods,” said Trey McArver, analyst at Trivium China. “Where businesses don’t seem to be doing it, they will face swift regulatory action. “ However, Shehzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book International, said that in itself was a major correction in China’s growth model which relies on debt to finance public consumption. The government and the Communist Party themselves want big businessmen to do more to help society. “The regulatory crackdown is part of a larger paradigm shift that has taken place in the way Beijing approaches its economic policies and management,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps / tps)



