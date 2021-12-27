NJs Chris Smith was once celebrated by conservatives. Now Trump wants him to go. What happened?





Republicans cheered when Chris Smith, one of the leading advocates of the anti-abortion campaign, toppled a Democratic-owned district and was elected to Congress in 1980. He won landslides in all four. decades following.

But now Republican Party leader former President Donald Trump wants Smith to step down. Two GOP candidates are responding to Trump’s call to challenge New Jersey’s longest-serving congressman over the next several years, just as the new Smiths district is gaining more loyal supporters of the former president.

The reason? Smith, who has often parted ways with Trump and House GOP leaders during his 41 years on Capitol Hill, went too far in the eyes of the ex-president when he was one of 13 House Republicans to support President Joe Bidens’ $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill.

Alan Steinberg, who worked in the administrations of Governor Christie Whitman and President George W. Bush, said it had more to do with the state of the Republican Party than Smith.

Hes never changed, Steinberg said. The party has changed.

Former Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd Dist., Who also often opposed Trump when he was in Congress, said the ex-president’s actions showed that dissent was no longer allowed.

The former president doesn’t like someone who disagrees in any way with him, LoBiondo said. I have never seen him so badly. It’s a whole different ball game. You can’t even talk about cooperation without jumping by your throat.

Two Republicans have asked Trump to endorse their main challenges to Smith: Mike Blasi and Tricia Flanagan.

The Chris Smith of 20 years ago would not support the Chris Smith of today, said Dominick Cuozzo, a member of Blasis’ campaign management team.

No way, said Smith. He says he’s still a moderate conservative.

I’m not a liberal, says Smith.

Despite hearing a few dissenting voices on the sidelines, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Who on Twitter called Smith a traitor along with other Republicans who voted yes on infrastructure, the New Jersey Republican said that his point of view was consistent with the GOP.

The mainstream of the party hasn’t changed much, he said. I feel very at home.

If there is movement, one could argue that the party has moved closer to Smith rather than the other way around. The former executive director of the New Jersey Right to Lifes election started out as an outlier in a state where top New Jersey Republicans, including governors. Whitman and Tom Kean, have supported abortion rights.

Now, thanks to Trump and the Republicans in the Senate, a majority of six GOP judges on the U.S. Supreme Court could revoke the constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade.

Smith has already drawn the wrath of GOP leaders, most notably when he was stripped of his chairmanship of the House Veterans Committee for opposing Republicans’ efforts to cut federal funding for veterans.

He is annually among the Republicans least likely to follow the party line and most likely to work with Democrats. And he opposed Trump’s two top legislative priorities: the GOP’s tax law and his failed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

LoBiondo said Smith is doing a good job representing New Jersey.

Weren’t Alabama or Mississippi or any of the dark red states, said LoBiondo, who also opposed both bills. If you want Republican representation, it will be different from what it will be in other areas.

Indeed, the Smiths brand of republicanism remains popular in its neighborhood. Hes received at least 60% of the vote in 18 of his 21 successful House campaigns.

The thing about Chris Smith is he’s the same guy he’s always been, said former R-7th Dist rep Mike Ferguson. That’s why no matter what his district looked like, New Jersey voters trust him and love him to be their representative in Washington.

Smiths’ vote for the infrastructure bill was different from other times he turned away from the Republican stance because of Trump, said Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University.

(Trump) spends his time plotting his revenge and prosecuting people who, by the way, are strong Republican representatives who go along with what the party stands for these days, except for things of importance to the district that Trump opposes, said Baker.

LoBiondo said the application of such loyalty tests could hurt parties’ chances of regaining a majority in the House in 2022.

Were very close to taking back the majority, LoBiondo said. One of the things Republicans seem pretty good at is forming a circular firing squad. Chris, who has held a solid grip on this district, is told he has to have a primary because there was only one vote that people disagreed with.

Smiths’ new district, approved by the state’s independent redistribution commission on Wednesday, is removing its Hamilton home and Mercer County base while adding large swathes of pro-Trump Ocean County Republicans.

David Wasserman, who follows House races for the Cook Political Report, said it could cause problems for Smith in the next few years of the Republican primary

He picked a ton of Trump towns in Ocean County that don’t like him voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Wasserman said.

Smith said more than 70% of the new 4th is his current district and that he has already represented some of the other municipalities during his four decades in Washington. He backed the former president 66% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

I know these areas, including the new areas, Smith said. Trump is a force. I supported a large part of his program. I am therefore very confident of my position vis-à-vis Donald Trump.

One of the main opponents of Smiths, Blasi, a veteran, former law enforcement officer and owner of a small real estate company, described his program as America First and praised two Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress: Reps Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Paul Gosar, R-Arizona. Both supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Trump lost.

Smith broke with a majority of House Republicans and did not ask the United States Supreme Court to overturn the election results in several battlefield states won by Joe Biden, and voted against the rejection state-certified election results in two states following the Jan.6 uprising by supporters of the former president.

We need more Jim Jordans and less Chris Smiths, said Blasi, who entered the race as a Trump supporter even before the former president looked for a main challenger for Smith. I watch several members and women of Congress do their jobs and step up. There is no one in Jersey.

Cuozzo said Blasi had the backing of Karen Giorno, a former Florida adviser to the Trump campaign. He said Giorno submitted Blasis’ name to Susie Wiles, who oversees the former president’s political operation, including his endorsements.

Following Trump’s call to action, Flanagan, who initially sought the GOP nomination against Democratic Rep. Andy Kim in District 3, said she would run against Smith in the GOP primary instead. of the 4th district.

I am responding to President Trump’s very clear and present call for Chris Smith to be elected mid-term, said Flanagan, who earlier this year called for the ex-president’s support for his challenge against Kim during a visit to his Bedminster Golf Club.

Smith, however, said there was every indication that Trump would not be in his race. There’s no sense he’s going to do anything, Smith said.

He was also not worried that his vote for the infrastructure bill would be a problem next year, he said.

Infrastructure is a win for everyone, he said. I don’t think this is a major issue or even a minor issue.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe to NJ.com today.

Jonathan D. Salant can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on @JDSalant.

Start your day with the latest news from Trenton, DC and your city. Receive the NJ Politics newsletter now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/politics/2021/12/njs-chris-smith-was-once-celebrated-by-conservatives-now-trump-wants-him-gone-what-happened.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos