Imran Khan hails India’s $ 150 billion tech export boom, compares situation to Pakistan





In a rare confession, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India’s boom in technology exports, admitting that his country has lagged behind in comparison. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Lahore Technopolis on December 23, Imran Khan noted that while India’s technology exports reached $ 150 billion in 15 to 20 years, Pakistan was far behind and could not reach that $ 2 billion.

He also clarified how Pakistan has failed to pick up the pace in the tech sector despite ideal conditions including a huge young population. Discussing the growth of tech companies during the COVID-19 crisis, he lamented that Pakistan could not reap the benefits at a time when tech giants were reaping them. He added that when the country started to achieve economic growth, the current account was disrupted due to the import of machinery.

“This ultimately devalued the local currency and forced the government to ask the IMF for loans,” the Express Tribune reported. The country can only get out of this cycle by increasing its exports and enabling wealth creation, he said.

Khan also cited the Chinese development model and explained how the communist country has made remarkable progress. “China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty by eliminating corruption and imprisoning more than 450 ministerial-level people and increasing exports,” he said.

Pakistani debt crisis

Imran Khan’s statements come at a time when the Pakistani economy is crippled by its growing debts and loans from international organizations and friendly countries. One of the countries that Pakistan borrows regularly is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has strict covenants for the nation led by Imran Khan in return for its $ 4.2 billion loan program.

According to Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Saudi Arabia agreed to pay Pakistan a $ 3 billion cash deposit for one year, with a caveat that the country would be required to return it at any time with three days’ notice. The last time he borrowed from the Arba Nation, he was forced to repay the loan by taking a loan of the same amount from China.

Pakistan, in turn, has had to pay more than Rs 26 billion in interest to China to repay debt maturing in FY 2020-21. Apparently, the cash-strapped nation is also facing dozens of “hidden debts” totaling $ 385 billion as a result of China’s Belt and Road Project (BRI).

