President Jokowi: We have to be able to produce drugs and …

President Jokowi begins groundbreaking at Bali International Hospital (RS) in Denpasar, Bali, Monday (12/27). Photo: ANTARA / HO

bali.jpnn.com, DENPASAR – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants Indonesia to produce drugs and medical devices.

This is what President Jokowi said when he began to lay the groundwork for the Bali International Hospital (RS) in Denpasar, Bali on Monday (12/27).

“Health devices, drugs, medicinal raw materials, we have to stop importing these items again, and we do, we produce them ourselves in our country,” President Jokowi said.

On the same occasion, SOE Minister Erick Thohir also announced the withdrawal of imports of medicinal raw materials and will focus on the development of the herbal industry under the auspices of SOE Indofarma.

Erick Thohir believed that Indonesia has a nature and a culture which supports the development of the herbal medicine industry.

“We have our own herbal industry sir, indeed we have nature and we have a culture regarding this herbal industry. Therefore, our Indofarma (BUMN) will focus on developing the herbal industry rather than processing, ”said Erick Thohir.

His party admitted that it is currently trying to create an ecosystem capable of building resilience and independence in health.

“We know this ecosystem is the key. If we are left alone, in the end of course, we will not have a unified force to withstand the waves that will occur in the future, ”said Erick Thohir.