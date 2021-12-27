What did Biden and Trump say about the vaccine? It was surprisingly friendly | Opinion





It’s not my habit to talk about Christmas miracles. I am Jewish. But last week, I think I witnessed one: Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden spoke warmly and positively to each other.

MSNBC reported on Biden’s recent remarks:

Let’s be clear: Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get vaccinated, the president said. And thanks to my administration and the hard work of the Americans, we led a deployment that made America one of the world leaders in gunfire.

Maybe nothing tickles the former president as much as flattery, and so he responded in kind on Fox News:

I am very grateful for this, I was surprised to hear it, Trump told Fox News. I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy. … I think he did something very well, Trump said. You know, it’s got to be a healing process in this country, and it’ll help a lot.

But Trump’s shift in rhetoric has taken such a refreshing turn lately, it makes one wonder if he was visited by three ghosts this Christmas.

The former president spoke to famous anti-vaccine host Candace Owens for The Daily Wire last week. And Trump did something so remarkable: he stayed on the post the entire time.

Owens asked the former president about vaccine mandates, adding a reference to Big Pharma in his question. Trump replied, One of the greatest achievements. We did it in less than nine months.

Owens tried to cut him off, bringing the matter back to the warrants. Trump didn’t care.

I stand up, forget the mandates, people must have their freedom. But at the same time, the vaccine is one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Would we have had a 1917 remember the Spanish flu? Maybe killed 100 million people. It actually ended World War I; a lot of people don’t know. Because the soldiers got so sick, it was a terrible thing. There were no vaccines, there was nothing. I offered a vaccine, three vaccines are all very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years.

Skeptically, Owens pointed out that more people had died while taking Bidens, despite more people taking the vaccine. And once again, Trump must not go astray.

Oh no. The vaccine worked. But some people don’t take it. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. It is always their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you are protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

US public health officials and leaders have tried everything under the sun to stop this pandemic: masking toddlers in daycares, passing indoor mask warrants for supermarkets and libraries, vaccines passports and expanding the tests. But there is really only one reliable mitigation effort that works over and over again: vaccination. Of course, we are not going to vaccinate COVID-19 out of existence, but it is clear that with these vaccines we were going to be able to keep most people healthy enough if they were infected to recover at home. instead of needing supportive care in hospitals.

The stated support of former presidents for vaccination and the cooling of tensions between Trump and Biden are important to national public health. President Biden hopefully acknowledges that his rhetoric about an unvaccinated winter of death is far less convincing to Republican voters than anything the former president might say about vaccine safety and effectiveness. Consciously or not, Biden and Trump played a pivotal role in making this happen.

Bethany Mandel is a writer for Deseret News and a writer for Ricochet.com.

