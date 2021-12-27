Boris Johnson announcement today: PM should NOT change Covid rules





Mr Johnson is expected to bow to pressure from high-ranking Tory rebels and potentially delay any announcements of new measures until next week. Image: Getty Images)

Today Boris Johnson is not expected to announce any changes to the current Covid measures in England. The prime minister is the latest leader of the four nations to present new proposals on the restrictions. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all cut back on hospitality with Scots unable to party in nightclubs as of today. Senior Conservatives on the powerful 1922 backbench committee of MPs expressed fury that new restrictions would be put in place before New Year’s Day. Mr Johnson is expected to bow under their pressure and potentially delay announcing new measures until next week.













Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)

In a minute now, Mr Johnson will chair a virtual meeting from his Checkers residence, analyzing the latest Covid statistics. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Government Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance will share their thoughts with the Prime Minister. Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, urged officials to carefully review the data and let it unfold “over the next few days.” While he is hopeful that Downing Street officials are open to rolling out new restrictions, Mr Hopson admitted the latest data may not express the need. He told Times Radio: “So in other words, in the last couple of days we’ve had a lot of young people mingling with older adults. “And we have to clearly see what impact it’s going to have. So where we are at is that we are still looking at the data. And we have to let that data flow over the next few days.” Just before Christmas, a record 122,186 cases of Covid were reported across the UK in just 24 hours.













Picture: David Dyson)

The statistics have not been released for three days, leaving experts worried how things might have turned out over Christmas. Dr Julia Patterson told Sky News: “Things are really bad, it’s understandable that people are reluctant to think about these restrictions.” She added: “This government has chosen not to act early with the omicron variant. We have had no data in the last few days of cutting, but NHS staff say the service is under enormous pressure. ” England is currently on Mr Johnson’s Plan B, which includes advice for working from home, wearing masks in shops and other public places, and Covid passes to access major events. When introducing these measures, the Prime Minister encountered enormous resistance, facing one of his most embarrassing defeats in the Commons to date. Veteran Conservative Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the powerful 1922 Conservative MPs committee, has urged the PM to be careful. Even billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson has jumped into the debate, insisting that vaccines are the key to preventing the spread of the virus, not damaging blockages. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-announcement-today-pm-25793636 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos