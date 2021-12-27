Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounces “selfish” political parties and declares their motto “Khud ka Swarth”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday changed his own party’s inclusive development slogan, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, to create a motto for the “selfish” opposition – “Khud ka Swarth, Parivar ka Swarth” .

Addressing a rally here to mark the fourth anniversary of Jai Ram Thakur’s rule in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said there are now models for running a government. One of them, he said, is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” (individual development, individual confidence, individual effort).

The other model is “Khud ka Swarth, Parivar ka Swarth aur vikas bhi khud ke parivar ka” (personal interest, family interest and family development), added Modi.

He did not name any parties, but the main opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party in the state is Congress.

The Prime Minister said that the “first model” was in place in Himachal Pradesh and also claimed that the state benefits from the “twin-engine” government, a reference to the BJP being in power in the state as well as In the center.

Read | PM Modi counts the benefits of dual-engine government in Himachal Pradesh

He also referred to the “two types of thinking”, one of “vilamb” (backwardness) and the other of “vikas” (development). The first “vichardhara” had made Himachal Pradesh wait decades for basic infrastructure and equipment, Modi said.

Emphasizing the benefits of a “twin-engine” government within a year of the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, he said the people of Hill State had benefited greatly over the years. The last four years of the various social assistance programs launched by the Center have been implemented more effectively by the Thakur government.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Center has launched the Ayushman Bharat program and the government of Himachal Pradesh has launched a similar program called Himcare, adding that a total of 1.25 lakh of state residents are benefiting from ” free treatment under these two programs.

“Comfort of life is the top priority of our government and electricity plays a major role in it,” he said, while stressing that the power projects he launched on Monday would be important to generate more electricity. electricity in the state.

Beginning his speech in the Himachali language, Modi stated that he had come to Mandi, also known as “Chhoti Kashi”, to receive blessings from Baba Bhootnath (Lord Shiva).

Himachal Pradesh has played a pivotal role in shaping his life, he added.

Congratulating the chief minister, Modi said that despite the cold weather conditions, the crowd at the rally shows that the people of Himachal Pradesh are satisfied with the achievements of the state government over the past four years.

The chief minister urged voters to break the trend of alternately choosing the BJP and Congress to lead the state and asserted that the Saffron Party would retain power in Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly ballots of next year.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke about various central projects launched in the state after Modi became Prime Minister, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur and PGI in Una.

Previously, the Prime Minister had dedicated and laid the groundwork for development projects worth Rs 11,581 crore in the state. It also launched 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore.

Read | Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 28K cr in Himachal

Projects dedicated by Modi to the public include the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu hydroelectric project with an expenditure of Rs 2,081.6 crore on the Pabbar River in Shimla district. The project will generate 386 million (38.6 crore) units of electricity per year, which will help the state generate an annual income of around Rs 120 crore, an official spokesperson said.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the Shri Renukai Dam, designed as a national storage project worth Rs 6,700 crore on the Giri River in Sirmaur district. The project will generate 200 million (20 crore) units of energy in a surface power plant with an installed capacity of 40 MW, which will be used by the state.

The dynamic storage of the dam will be 498 million (49.8 crore) cubic meters, which will meet about 40 percent of Delhi’s drinking water needs.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 688 crore. The project is located on the Beas River in Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the 210 MW Luhri hydropower project – a central and state joint venture that will be completed at a cost of Rs 1,811 crore. The project is located on the Sutlej River in the districts of Shimla and Kullu.

The electricity generated by these projects will help ensure grid stability and improve the position of the power supply, in addition to adding valuable renewable energy to the grid.

Modi also inaugurated the second breakthrough event of the launch of 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore from the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet.

The investors’ meeting was held in Dharamsala on November 7-8, 2018. The first project groundbreaking ceremony worth over Rs 13,656 crore to turn these proposals into real projects was held in Shimla on December 27, 2019 in the presence of the Union Minister of the Interior. Amit Shah.

Earlier, the Prime Minister published a book on the achievements of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister welcomed Modi to the Paddal field by presenting him with a huge “trishul”.

Accompanied by Anurag Thakur, Modi also saw an exhibition organized by various departments of the state government.

Watch the latest DH videos here: