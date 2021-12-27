Jokowi wants to show Bali’s small and medium industry products to G20





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo examined the Small and Medium Industry (IKM) exhibition at Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Center, Denpasar, Bali, Monday (12/27/2021). Jokowi appreciated the products made by IKM actors during the exhibition. He even hopes that these products can be displayed and used as souvenirs at the G20 event to be held in Bali next year. “We hope we will show this to the world when the G20 is added with products that we select from other provinces,” Jokowi said in a written statement. Jokowi felt that the products produced by IKM Bali are of very good quality. Read also : Inauguration of the Bali International Hospital, Jokowi: no longer import drugs and raw materials Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail In the exhibition, there were around 35 Balinese IKM actors who presented various products such as traditional fabrics, folk crafts, traditional jewelry, furniture and other high quality art products. Jokowi also took the time to review and chat with several IKM players, including chair craftsmen, woven fabrics and paintings. “I really appreciate this exhibition. We can clearly see how very, very good quality the work and designs of IKMs in Bali Province are, ”he said. Note that Indonesia will become the presidency or host of the G20 for the first time in 2022. In his speech at the opening ceremony of Indonesia’s G20 2022 Presidency on Wednesday (1/12/2021), Jokowi invited all G20 delegates to come to Indonesia next year. Also Read: Iriana Jokowi Reviews Covid-19 Vaccination For Children 6-11 Years Old In Jakarta “I invite the delegates to come to Indonesia, to see the natural beauty of Indonesia, to witness the uniqueness of the cultural diversity of Indonesia and to feel the hospitality of the Indonesian people,” Jokowi said during of the live broadcast on YouTube of the presidential secretariat. Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

