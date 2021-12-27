Politics
The CCP to Christians: Focus on Xi Jinping, Not Christ on Christmas Day: World: Christianity Daily
As the world celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, on Christmas, the Chinese Communist Party has reportedly reminded Christians to focus on CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Christmas Day because he claims it matters the most.
the International Christian Concern (ICC) pointed out the CCP’s “bizarre” Christmas message that prompts Christians to focus on Xi and the Communist Party on the birth of Jesus Christ.
In a strange Christmas news statement released yesterday, the State Religious Affairs Administration (SARA) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attempted to spread the joy of Christmas by reminding Christians to focus on what matters really: the success of the Chinese nation and its leader, ”the ICC said.
The Chinese SARA said in its statement that Christmas is the best time to “love the Party (CCP), love the country and love socialism.” The statement comes after Xi attended the SARA National Conference on Religious Work, intended to affirm the importance of the Chinese Church’s teachings, which include principles endorsed by the CCP.
In one declaration On December 23, SARA greeted “Friends of Catholic and Christian circles on Christmas” celebrating the CCP’s achievements for the year in line with its 100th anniversary. These achievements should include collaborations with Catholic and Christian communities to study and implement in depth “Xi Jinping’s reflections on socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era.”
The declaration then called on believers to “persist in the direction of the sinization of Catholicism and Christianity in our country, to adhere to the principle of independence and self-management, to adhere to the practice of fundamental socialist values, to continue to strengthen self-construction and promote further progress in sinicization. Advancing the patriotic spirit, highlighting the global situation, the rule of law, science and love, actively leading the prevention and control of epidemics, actively participating in poverty reduction and serving society with new results. “
Despite SARA regulations on religious affairs declaring that “all religious should observe the principle of independence and self-management,” the CCP was control the management and operations of various religious minorities, including Christian churches and the Catholic Church in China.
The ICC has said that “sanctioned religions” or those controlled by the CCP include the Buddhist Association of China, the Three-Self Patriotic Christian Movement, the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, the Chinese Taoist Association and the Islamic Association. from China. These “sanctioned religions” ensure that believers strictly adhere to the CCP’s vision of faith that supports the growth of the country and the CCP. This view is simply known as “Xi Jinping’s Thought.”
In addition, the CCP approved places of worship, instructs preachers and pastors on what to preach and teach to congregations, and even designates the bishop of the Catholic Church in the country as well as members of the clergy according to those who undergo their sinization . Those who deviate from their “principles of faith” face persecution and punishment.
“Deviating from the CCP’s faith principles puts Chinese believers at risk of being viewed as being involved in an” evil cult, “a phrase often used to discourage the free practice of the faith. Chinese Christians are regularly harassed by Chinese police, many arrested. underlined the ICC.
“Others have been viewed as threats to national security in China because their faith is a vulnerability to Western and foreign influence,” the organization added.
The CCP has stepped up its crackdown on Christians, leading to a series of arrests involving even those who worship online. This increase leads to increased wave of persecution. Despite the persecution, however, the ICC has raised that Christians know the true meaning of Christmas is in Jesus Christ.
“Either way, Christians will come together this season knowing that the government could come and pick them up at any time, a risk they are prepared to take to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” he said. points out the organization.
