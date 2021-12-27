Will Trump supporters listen to Trump on Covid vaccines?





Donald Trump’s rhetorical record on vaccines and autism is appalling. His summer rhetoric on booster shots was not much better.

But last week, the former president was surprisingly constructive on the issue of vaccinations against Covid-19. It all started last Sunday when the Republican admitted to receiving a booster, adding that the vaccines had “saved tens of millions of lives around the world.” Soon after, when President Joe Biden noted that vaccines had been developed under his predecessor’s administration, Trump expressed his joy.

Days later, as NBC News noted, Trump took it a step further.

Former President Donald Trump praised the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines in a new interview just days after being booed by an audience for revealing he had received a Covid booster.

“The vaccine is one of mankind’s greatest achievements,” Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens in an interview on Wednesday. When the host started to step back a bit, the former president quickly added, “Oh no, the vaccines work. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine … If you get vaccinated, you are protected. “

He added: “I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines all of them are very, very good,” he said in the interview, referring to Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

There is certainly room for conversation about the Republican’s motives. Trump has expressed his disapproval of unrelated vaccines because he has not developed them. He questioned the usefulness of the masks, because he couldn’t take credit for them either. But for the former president, the three main vaccines against Covid-19 are his.

He may not have been directly involved in their development, that credit obviously belongs to the scientists, but for Trump, the scientific breakthrough happened under his watch, so the life-saving vaccines are an extension of his genius.

But more interesting is that the former president’s search for self-glorification is the likely impact of his rhetoric. Republican pollster Frank Luntz said last week: “This is important. Trump telling people to get vaccinated now will have a better and bigger impact than anyone because it is Republicans who are not vaccinated.”

At first glance, this makes a bit of sense. There is plenty of evidence that rank and file Republican voters are among the least likely to do the thing responsibly; these same voters tend to have a religious-type reverence for the former president; So it stands to reason that Trump’s rhetoric could have beneficial effects as we try to end the pandemic.

But just below the surface there is reason to be skeptical about whether Trump’s supporters will take his advice and roll up their sleeves.

Let’s not forget that the Republican’s recent rhetoric on Covid vaccines is not entirely new. In early March, as public access to vaccines became more common, Trump appeared at a far-right rally and said, “So everyone, go get your shot.”

About a week later, the Republican released a related statement that snaked and annoyed, but was pro-vaccine nonetheless: Trump called the shots “magnificent” and suggested that “everyone” would get them.

Many of his supporters ignored him. In the months that followed, Trump was even booed by his own supporters when he touted the free, safe and effective wonder vaccines.

Alex Jones told his audience the former president’s vaccine rhetoric was “just a bunch of dirty lies.” Other notable voices in Trump World have responded similarly.

From a public health perspective, hopes rest on a dubious assumption: Trump supporters will follow Trump’s instructions, even if they disagree with him. The more the Republican celebrates vaccines for whatever reason, the more likely his followers will do the smart thing.

But what often gets lost is the fact that Trump’s henchmen adore him, as long as he says what they want to hear and at this point in the pandemic they don’t want to hear the truth about vaccines. . The Republican has a knack for harnessing the instincts and attitudes of the GOP’s base, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he has the power to change the minds of those voters.

He does not lead his followers, as much as it reflects their identity.

As Philip Bump said last week, we are seeing a conflict between Trump and Trumpism, and the latter is winning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/will-trump-s-followers-listen-trump-covid-vaccines-n1286625 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos