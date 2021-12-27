“Shopping like crazy”: an inflated pound sees its neighbors flocking to Turkey

Bulgarian shoppers cross Turkey’s western border in crowded cars and buses, taking advantage of the falling Turkish lira to enjoy their own shopping sprees.

Their first stop is the bureau de change, then they head to the markets and grocery stores in the town of Edirne in northwestern Turkey.

On Christmas Eve, the city’s Turkish market was packed with Bulgarian shoppers.

Hatice Ahmedova said she left at 3 a.m. to board a bus that would take her across the border to Edirne, exchanged 200 Bulgarian levs – just over 100 euros – for 1,150 Turkish lira, and started shopping.

Gulfiye Osinova, 60, was also there to find gifts for her children and grandchildren, saying Bulgaria was “much more expensive”.

Turkey is in the throes of an economic crisis with official inflation figures exceeding 21 percent, affecting the prices of food, fuel and household items.

But for Bulgarian shoppers, grocery stores are a bargain and they leave the country with their boots packed.

The pound experienced its most volatile month in December, falling almost daily and finally hitting an all-time low of 20.04 against the euro on December 20, when the Turkish currency lost more than 60% of its value by against the European currency this year. .

Tourists took advantage of this decline in the currency.

The pound has since rebounded after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new financial tools to protect pound deposits from currency fluctuations and closed the week at 12.65 against the euro.

In a TV interview last Friday for local television station A Haber, Erdoğan said that the rebound in the value of the pound showed that “the Turks have confidence in Turkey’s new economic system”.

“Our citizens now have two insurances: one from the Turkish Central Bank and the other from the Treasury. Therefore, there will be no loss for our citizens, ”Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also said Turkey is committed to free market principles and pledged that the measures will further stabilize the currency.

“God willing, stabilization of the value of foreign currencies against the Turkish lira will soon be achieved,” Erdoğan added.

Bülent Reisoğlu, chairman of Ulus Bazaar Cooperative in Edirne, said the number of foreigners has quadrupled in recent weeks.

“The parking lots are full of Bulgarian cars, it has become almost impossible to see Edirne or Istanbul license plates,” he said.

“[They] shop like they’re crazy, not knowing what they’re buying and buying five or ten identical copies with the logic of selling them or thinking they won’t find them again.

Buyers were also coming from neighboring Greece, converting euros into liras.

Despite the pound’s rally last week, the Turkish national currency has still lost nearly 40% of its value this year, sparked by Erdoğan’s insistence on lowering interest rates, which currently stand at 14%. %.

Established economic theory says that high inflation can be reduced by raising interest rates, but Erdoğan argues otherwise.

Under his new economic agenda, Erdoğan wants cheap credit, high exports and high growth.

As Turks wait in long queues in the cold for bread this month, their declining purchasing power amid price hikes has been painfully visible.

Erdoğan urged Turkish companies to lower prices as the pound stabilizes, but there is no indication yet that anything is slowing Bulgarian buyers in Edirne any time soon.