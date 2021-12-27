PDM’s PML-N and JUI also pledge to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Following rapid political developments underway, the two main parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the PML-N and JUI-F – grabbed the headlines promising to lead a campaign to overthrow the government of the PTI. .

This development follows an assertion by PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari, who claimed to have launched a campaign in Lahore on January 5 to overthrow the PTI government.

Members of the PML-N parliamentary party held a conference here in the federal capital on Monday to discuss ways to overthrow the PTI-led government and devise a strategy to hand over Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PML-N Vice Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the conference where he discussed the mini-budget, the finance bill and the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The conference included former Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and lawmakers Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Maiza Hameed and former member of the Shakeela Luqman National Assembly.

The joint opposition will also hold a conference in parliament to discuss the mini-budget and other business.

Fazl vows to continue fight with PML-N to overthrow the government

Following the party’s success in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s parliamentary elections last week, JUI Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, pledged to continue fighting with the PML-N to overthrow the government in place.

Fazl thanked PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for congratulating him on JUI’s success against the ruling party.

JUI won the most seats in the LG 2021 KP polls, while PML-N won two seats according to unofficial and unverified results received so far.

The JUI leader, in a tweet, said the JUI-F and PML-N will continue to fight for the full restoration of democracy, the granting of the right to vote to the people and the overthrow of the current government.

“Our common struggle will continue until the complete restoration of democracy, the granting of the right to vote to the people, the ousting of this selected government and the return of Pakistan to a better and more sustainable future” , wrote Fazl.

The remark came in reaction to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tweet in which he congratulated Fazl on his party’s success in the first phase of the LG polls.

“I warmly congratulate Maulana Fazlur Rehman and her comrades for the great victory of JUI-F in the first phase of the recent local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” wrote Nawaz Sharif.

