NSC to review the country’s first-ever national security policy today





ISLAMABAD:

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the country’s first-ever national security policy on December 27 (today).

The government spokesperson tweeted that the draft national security policy would be presented to the NSC for approval. If approved, the country will have the very first national security policy in documented form since its inception, as it has not been codified in the past 70 years.

The project places economic and military security at the heart of politics and describes the challenges and opportunities Pakistan will face in the years to come. In addition, it would provide policy guidance for mitigating and actualizing opportunities through a “whole-of-government approach”.

In addition to economic and military issues, the project sheds light on the country’s water security as well as population growth, terrorism and foreign policy, particularly with regard to the issues of Kashmir and Afghanistan and relations with other countries of the region and beyond.

READ UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

The NSC is a primary forum mandated to discuss national security and foreign policy issues with senior national security advisers and cabinet ministers. On December 6, National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf presented the draft policy to the parliamentary committee on national security amid a boycott of the meeting by opposition parties.

The NSA had told meeting attendees that the draft was the result of consultations with stakeholders over the past seven years, adding that it could be revised annually to keep abreast of political priorities in a global environment. rapid development. During the briefing, the NSA briefed parliamentarians without opposition members on the details of the policy, saying the policy was designed to take advantage of the symbiotic relationship between human security, economic security and military security with the prosperity and security of citizens as the main objective.

Moeed said he is working to put economic security at the heart of political priorities in order to expand the domestic resource pie for greater investments in human and military security. He said that the process of consultations with stakeholders for the formulation of the national security policy was launched in 2014 after the establishment of the National Security Division.

In 2018, he added, a drafting committee was established which built on previous work, adding that several rounds of feedback consultations on several projects have taken place with all state institutions, including the provincial government and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This was followed by consultations with more than 600 academics, analysts, members of civil society and students across Pakistan to make the political process inclusive, he argued. “The policy should be a dynamic document that will be revised annually and on the transition of government to help keep national security policy abreast of political priorities in a rapidly changing global environment,” Moeed said.

With the approval of the project, it is said that the challenges and opportunities of the country would be described for the first time and that the government would be able to refer to the policy directions in the future. At the 35th meeting on October 29, the NSC denounced the “abuse of religion” by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and made it clear that the government would not allow anyone to challenge the decision of the ‘State in any way.

The statement said participants denounced “the TLP’s abuse of religion and the Namoos-e-Risalat issue for political ends, which misled the common man and created internal discord within society. “.

