How the last seven years of Narendra Modis’ regime show who the real progressives are

Evidence from the past seven years supports the claim that rights only work when those entitled to them are equally entitled

The evolution of post-pandemic Indian society has been analyzed by many authors over the past decades. Many of them also expressed their concerns about several social ills that have plagued our society.

In 2013, during a discussion, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen brought up the problem of open defecation. Fast forward to 2021 and the issue has largely been resolved. The same discussion also touched on the lack of electricity or modern cooking fuel, each of which has been addressed since 2014.

These achievements are not insignificant as they ensure a minimum standard of living for all where the necessities that were considered for the urban elites now reach even the most remote villages.

While distributive justice has been a hallmark of our public policy, there is also a silent push towards a more progressive legislative agenda. This was backed by the judiciary with its decision to overturn Section 377 in what was a landmark judgment.

The legislative program has indeed been progressive as it emphasizes strengthening the rights of various stakeholders. Let’s start with the ban on triple talaq, a practice that is widespread across the country even though most Islamic countries have banned it. By overturning the Shah Bano judgment, the legislature, assisted by the executive, effectively denied an appropriate procedural divorce for Muslim women in India.

Several stakeholders called for this historic injustice to be corrected, and ultimately a law banning the practice was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Another progressive piece of legislation is the 2020 Amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act 1971. The amendment raises the upper limit of the TPM from 20 to 24 weeks for women, including rape victims, juvenile victims of incest, etc. In addition, now any woman or her partner can medically terminate a pregnancy, which is a departure from the old law with the provision only for a married woman or her husband. The changes are in many ways forward-looking as they address issues such as contraceptive failure, maternal mortality issues, and also ensure that women do not need to seek court clearance to terminate a pregnancy.

The gradual drift is not only about the legislative or judicial agenda, but is also an integral part of the executive branch in India. Menstruation, a taboo and often avoided subject, was mentioned by no less than the Prime Minister himself in one of his Independence Day speeches. The speech aimed to ensure greater acceptance of a natural biological phenomenon and to raise awareness of hygiene practices.

In fact, the progressive perspective is not limited to social issues, but also manifests itself in the economic policy decisions of the government. Take, for example, Jan-Dhan Yojana which is the largest financial inclusion program in the world to date. Jan-Dhan enabled what is the world’s largest accident insurance program and the largest voluntary retirement program. The fact that it was then combined with direct benefit transfers for subsidies and income support makes it a catalyst for what is the largest poverty reduction or subsidy support mechanism in the world. The government has already achieved gains of Rs 2.22 lakh crore by reducing leaks due to the implementation of DBT.

The world’s largest health insurance program, Ayushman Bharat, is also another example of progressive policy interventions. The program allows patients to choose a public or private health facility and provides them with insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh for hospital care. Then there’s the world’s largest affordable housing program, PM Awas Yojana, where over 2 million homes have already been built and handed over to beneficiaries.

Many of these interventions find their parallels with the progressive debate about affordable housing in key urban metropolises of advanced economies. Likewise, the liberal discourse on expanding public health insurance would essentially lead to something in the form of Ayushman Bharat in their respective countries.

Despite these interesting parallels, many who champion these progressive causes have failed to acknowledge the developments in India since 2014. Their reluctance to acknowledge, however, does not change the fact that for the first time more than 40 percent of Indian households in rural areas have received a piped water connection or that women now spend less time collecting firewood for cooking thanks to the Ujjwala program.

Each of these interventions has meant a real tangible empowerment of the forgotten, especially women, which also partly explains their increased participation in the political process.

The gradual drift of social discourse in India also gives food for thought with regard to the debate on rights versus empowerments. Data collected over the past seven years supports the claim that rights only work well when those entitled to them are also entitled. India’s experience, therefore, provides a good model for many other less developed countries that are looking for good policy interventions to help their development.

Karan Bhasin is a New York-based economist. Somya Luthra is a law student. The opinions expressed are personal.