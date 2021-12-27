President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Bali International Hospital | Balipuspanews.com





DENPASAR, balipuspanews.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H Joko Widodo inaugurated the Bali International Hospital (RS) or Bali International Hospital in the tourist area of ​​Sanur, city of Denpasar, Monday (12/27/2021 ). Indonesian President H Joko Widodo hopes that Indonesian citizens (WNI) will no longer seek treatment abroad. “Alhamdulillah, this morning we will start the construction of the Bali International Hospital, which will later collaborate with the Mayo Clinic of America. We hope that later Sanur will become a health SEZ and we hope that it will no longer exist, if that happens, our people, our people, will not go abroad to get health services, ”he said. the president said in his remarks. According to him, each year about two million Indonesians travel abroad for health services. A number of destination countries include Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, United States, and other places. “We lost IDR 97 trillion because of it,” he added. Therefore, the President appreciated the Bali International Hospital construction project which was initiated by the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) and his staff. President Jokowi also hopes that Bali will become a health tourism destination that will increase the number of tourists to the island of Bali. “I really appreciate it, I appreciate it and we hope that by mid-2023 this hospital will be completed and operational,” he said. In addition, he also wants drugs, medicinal raw materials and medical devices to no longer be imported from abroad. “We have to stop importing these goods again and we are doing it, we are producing it ourselves in our country,” he said. Meanwhile, SOE Minister Erick Thohir said in his report that this international hospital has two functions. Besides helping Bali to have new tourism and health tourism, this hospital should also be able to support health services for investors whose workers or professionals are in Indonesia. Regarding the start of the construction of this international standard hospital, the mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara and the deputy mayor I Kadek Agus Arya Wibawa after the inauguration welcomed and supported the development. This development should be able to support the optimization of public health services and the sustainability of tourism in the city of Denpasar, in particular in Sanur. Of course, with the construction of Bali International Hospital or Bali International Hospital, we hope that in a sustainable way it can support the optimization of health services for the community in a sustainable way, and we hope that ‘it will be able to support the sustainability of tourism in the city of Denpasar, he said. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi and Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia also accompanied the President during the ‘event. In addition, there was also Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Deputy Minister of BUMN I Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of BUMN II Pahala Mansury, Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster. Author: Gde Candra

