RIP to Trump’s baseless claim that thousands of dead Georgians voted





In early January, then-President Donald Trump invoked debunked and baseless conspiracy theories and simply lied to try to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to quash the results of that state’s presidential election. In addition to making the ridiculous claim that attending his election rallies was proof of his victory, Trump claimed that nearly 5,000 dead Georgians voted.

We now know that Trump lost 4,996.

State election investigators found only four mail-in ballots from voters who died in last year’s presidential election, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday. The four spoiled ballots were submitted by family members of the deceased.

While pushing Raffensberger to overturn the Georgia election results, Trump painted a picture of a coordinated and widespread effort to supplement Biden’s vote tally with ballots that had been sent to the deceased.

“The other thing, the dead. So the dead voted. And I think the number is in – nearly 5,000 people. And they went to the obituaries. They used all kinds of methods to come up with a specific number. And a low is close to around 5,000 voters.

Trump lost Georgia, which had not voted for a Democrat since 1992, by around 12,000 votes. In that notorious call with Raffensperger, which is the subject of a criminal investigation by a Georgia district attorney and an investigation by Raffensperger’s office, Trump urged the public official to “find” them. votes to reverse the election result. But Raffensperger resisted, correcting him that the “data you have is wrong.”

Speaking in Washington, DC a few days later on January 6, Trump would continue to whip thousands of his supporters and encourage them to “fight like hell” to prevent “our election victory being stolen by leftist Democrats radical emboldened ”. “

