World Business Quick Take – Taipei Times





CHINA Industrial profit growth recedes Profit growth for Chinese industrial companies slowed last month to its lowest level in more than a year, as still high commodity prices continue to weigh on profitability. Industrial profit growth last month slowed to 9% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since May of last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. For the first 11 months of the year, profits soared 38% from the previous year, he said. As the profits of coal miners and crude oil suppliers rose more than 200% in the first 11 months, as commodity prices soared, it has undermined the position of companies that use these. products, electricity and heating producers having seen their profits fall more sharply than during the same period. period last year. CRYPTO-COINS Binance gets green light from Bahrain Binance Holdings Ltd () has received approval in principle from the Central Bank of Bahrain to be a crypto-asset service provider in the kingdom, the company said in a statement yesterday. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of transaction volume, has yet to complete the full application process, wrote managing director Zhao Changpeng () in an email to Bloomberg News. It would be completed in due course, Zhao added. If successful, this would mark the first regulatory approval for a Binance entity in the Middle East or North Africa. TURKEY The pound drops by almost 8% Yesterday, the pound fell nearly 8% against the US dollar amid continued investor concern over Turkey’s monetary policy, having jumped more than 50% last week after billions of dollars in state-supported market interventions. Yesterday, the pound weakened to as low as 11.6 against the US dollar before cutting losses to trade at 11:35 am to 11:00 am in Ankara. At current levels, the currency is 35% weaker than at the end of last year. Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the central bank has reduced its key rates by 500 basis points to 14% since September, despite inflation which has soared to more than 21%. BANKING Starling is looking for a loan unit Digital-only start-up Starling Bank Ltd is on the hunt for a ready-to-buy business ahead of its debut on the UK stock market, the Daily Mail reported, citing bank founder and managing director Anne Boden. Boden told the newspaper that the bank intends to acquire at least one lending platform in the first half of next year. Starling made one such acquisition, purchasing Fleet Mortgages Ltd in July. Were likely to make one or more similar acquisitions in the same type of model, Boden said. MONDIAL ECONOMY Global GDP to exceed US $ 100 billion The global economy is expected to surpass $ 100,000 billion for the first time next year, the Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said, adding that the milestone came two years earlier than expected. Global GDP is expected to be boosted by the continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, although if inflation persists it could be difficult for policymakers to avoid slipping their economies back into recession, said the London-based think tank. The important question for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, said CEBR Vice President Douglas McWilliams.

