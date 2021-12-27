



Donald Trump’s loss-making Scottish golf resorts have called for more than $ 3.3 million in emergency aid from the British government, to help staff on leave during the Covid pandemic.

The company’s accounts for the presidents’ former resorts in Turnberry in Ayrshire and Balmedie, north of Aberdeen, show that its companies cut 273 jobs due to the Covid crisis last year, while also claiming 2.8 million leaves.

Other government data shows that Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire then made new claims this year while the UK government’s job retention program was still in effect.

The BBC reported that these claims, not yet included in Trump corporate accounts, were worth between 520,000 and 1.3 million, leading to a total demand for leave funding of between 3.3 and 4.1 million in the total.

The stations reported heavy losses due to their forced shutdown during the closures: the overall loss for Turnberry was 3.4 million, after a profit of 321,000 in 2019, and 1.3 million to Balmedie, against a loss. from 1.1 million in 2019.

The accounts also show the two stations owe Trump more money: loans from former presidents and the holding company he controls to the two companies now total $ 159 million. The accounts report that the assets of land, buildings and equipment in Turnberry are worth 86 million and 32 million for the seaside resort of Aberdeenshire.

Accounts suggest the family-owned holding company injected $ 1.1million into the Balmedie business to help with day-to-day cash flow after she was forced to close the resort’s boutique hotel, named after her Scottish mother, Mary. MacLeod, for all of 2020. It only reopened in April of this year.

Accounts show that the workforce at Turnberry, which has a five-star hotel, vacation lodges, spa, ballroom and two championship golf courses, has grown from an average of 541 employees in 2019 to 289 in 2020. In the much smaller seaside resort of Aberdeenshire, the average workforce has grown from 84 positions to 63 last year.

In a foreword to the accounts, Trump’s son Eric, who was given day-to-day control of companies after his father won the presidency, said the UK government money was useful because it helped retain staff. Many were later rehired, he said.

Government support has been helpful in keeping as many jobs as possible, but the uncertainty of [sic] the duration of the support and the sustained impact of the pandemic meant layoffs were needed to prepare the company for the long-term effects on the hospitality industry, he said.

Global controls on air travel, especially from visiting US golfers; the impacts on staff, supply chains and costs of Brexit; and general inflation, had all affected Trump companies, he added.

Confirmation that Trump’s resorts have received more than 3.3 million people on leave could have implications for a U.S. House of Representatives investigation into whether the former president violated a clause in the constitution that prohibits to US presidents to seek and receive financial rewards or benefits from foreign governments.

The Guardian reported last year that the Scottish seaside resorts of Trumps were to receive property tax cuts of nearly $ 1million because commercial tariff payments for hospitality and tourism businesses had been suspended due to of the pandemic.

The US Congress has passed a law prohibiting companies in which Trump has a stake from receiving Covid-related bailout funds. Under Scottish and UK law, its Scottish seaside resorts have been granted the same rights of complaint as any other comparable company.

