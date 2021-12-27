President Jokowi opens nickel processing plant in Konawe





Today, we can see it immediately, we are going to operate a foundry that produces ferronickel. Imagine if we only exported raw materials Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inaugurated a nickel ore processing and refining plant in Konawe district, southeast Sulawesi, which will have a production capacity of over one million tons per year. “Today, we can see it right away, we will run a smelter that produces ferronickel. Imagine if we only export raw materials,” he remarked during the inauguration on Monday, which was posted on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel. The President congratulated PT. Gunbuster Nickel Industry for the construction of the nickel smelter. He said the added value of nickel produced from the smelter will be up to 14 times that of its raw form. Related News: President Jokowi Wishes Indonesian Christians Merry Christmas He stressed that Indonesia will continue to try to stop the exports of raw materials by promoting the domestic downstream industry. After halting exports of nickel raw materials, Indonesia will then stop exports of bauxite raw materials, he said. “At the end of next year, I will have given a warm-up beforehand (by) stopping (the export of) raw materials for bauxite. Next year, we will stop (export) again, for other minerals and coal, ”he said. noted. This way, industry players and investors will set up factories in Indonesia whether they like it or not, Widodo noted. If the downstream continues to be accelerated, then Indonesia will get many benefits such as increased tax revenue, job creation and also foreign exchange, he said. Related News: President Jokowi Highlights Conditions for Women’s Empowerment “So that we no longer export raw materials, which we have been doing for decades, which does not add so much value to the state,” he said. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Cabinet Minister Pramono Anung, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Chief of National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and d other officials also attended the inauguration. Related News: Indonesia’s Tax Revenue Surpassed Target Until Dec 26: Mulyani Related news: President calls for an end to imports of drugs and medical devices

