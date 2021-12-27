modi: Vikas and Vilamb are two ideologies that work in the nation, says Prime Minister Modi | India News





MANDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every nation has a different ideology, but Indians see two ideologies vilamb (backwardness) and vikas (development).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Mandi for the launch of 287 investment projects worth Rs 28,197 crore during the second industrial investment groundbreaking ceremony and celebrations of four years of Jai Ram government.

He said that the people of the vilamb ideology did not care about the mountain people. Whether it is infrastructure or basic amenities, these people have kept the people of Himachal waiting for decades.

Prime Minister Modi said that is the reason why the Atal Tunnel project has been delayed while the Renukaji Dam project has been delayed for three decades.

We completed the Atal tunnel, widened the Chandigarh-Manali and Chandigarh-Shimla highway; we are working on cable cars and connecting remote villages to road connectivity. The way the twin-engine government has operated over the past seven years has brought about changes in the lives, especially of women, as LPG has reached every household, toilets and water are provided to all families , did he declare.

Modi again impressed the people of Himachal by starting his speech with Pahadi dialects. He started by saying: Is maheene Kashi Vishwanath re Darshan karne baad aaj is Chhoti Kashi manj Baba Bhootnatha ra, Panchbaktra ra, Mahamrintyunjai ra ashirbad lene ra mauka miliye Dev Bhumi re sabhi devi devta jo mera got naman this the opportunity to seek the blessings from Baba Bhootnatha, Panchbaktra and Mahamrintyunjai to Chhoti Kashi (Mandi. My obedience to all the deities of Dev Bhumi Himachal).

In his 35-minute speech, Modi said he had a romantic relationship with Himachal. He said that the land of Himachal and the peaks of the Himalayas played an important role in his life. He said that whenever he visited Mandi, he remembered Mandi’s local cuisines like sapu badi, kachori and badane re mithe.

I congratulate the people of Himachal at the end of the four years of the current government. People who come here in such a large crowd despite the extreme cold means that Jai Ram has spared no effort in the development of Himachal. We have fought the Covid-19 and have not stopped the development during these years. We donated AIIMS, four new medical schools and much more to Himachal. We are doing everything we can to strengthen the road network. Before coming to this stage, I visited some investors I met here. I am extremely happy to see the various exhibitions organized by the Himachal government on various subjects. I am happy to have laid the foundation stone for four hydroelectric projects today, he said.

He said that Renukaji is a religious center for Hindus and that the Renukaji Dam project will directly benefit many states. He said that a huge chunk of the revenue from the project will also be spent on the development of Himachal.

The government is focusing on the comfort of life where electricity plays an important role and we must also consider the environment and these projects are also environmentally friendly, the prime minister said.

He said that the whole world praised India for its environmentally friendly development approach and that we are working on hydel projects, solar energy and all renewable energy projects.

India set a target in 2016 that we meet 90% of our energy needs from non-fossil fuels and we achieved this target in 2021 well before the deadline. Our government is concerned about the plastic that degrades mountains. We reuse plastic in road construction. Today people visit Himachal from all over the world. I urge all tourists to keep Himachal plastic free, Modi added.

He further added that nature has endowed Himachal with beauty and resources and it is our duty to maintain it. Industrialization for development with nature in mind is in need of time. The twin-engine government is working hard to promote natural agriculture in Himachal. Himachal has created many bio-villages and I am happy that Himachal is doing well in natural farming. I was overwhelmed to see natural agriculture in the exhibits as well.

He said that while India is the world’s pharmaceutical hub, Himachal is one of the most important pharmacy houses in India.

He said that two different models are helping to run the government in India. One pattern is sab ka sath, sabka vikas, sab ka vishwas while the second pattern is Khud ka swarth, parivar ka swarth and vikas bhi khud ke parivar ka pattern.

The first model is in front of us at Himachal. The government has focused on how to vaccinate every person in the Himachal. The vaccines were distributed in remote areas by health workers. The Himachal government cares about its people, especially the poor. On the other hand, in the example of the second model, the Swarthi people in some states work for themselves without worrying about development. I will ask think tanks to check the vaccination percentage in those states, he said.

Modi said the government was working on gender equality. He said that a large number of women have come to Mandi to attend this occasion which is an example of the power of women. We have decided that the age of marriage for men and women should be the same. If the girls have time until the age of 21, they will have enough time to study and can have a career before marriage.

He added that the government had decided to vaccinate the population aged 15 to 18 from January 3. He said health workers, frontline workers and the population 60 and over will also receive precautionary doses from January 10.

He said that seven lakh families had received a water connection in Himachal in seven decades and now more than seven lakh connections have only been provided in two years by our government. He said it’s the dual-engine government’s advantage that 90 percent of Himachal’s residents get water directly from their taps.

Speaking of the soldiers, he said Himachal is the land of the brave who have played an important role in the service of the nation. He said the government has made many decisions that have benefited many Himachal soldiers and veterans.

Regarding the tourism potential of Himachal, the Prime Minister said that with three Kailashas, ​​Himachal is the land of Shiva and Shakti and also has many Shaktipith. Himachal has become a famous destination for pilgrimage and tourism.

Modi reached the investor meeting location at 11:50 a.m. and reached Paddal Field at 12:45 p.m. to attend the BJP’s public meeting on the four years of Jai Ram’s government.

First, he visited the exhibition booths of 11 departments on natural agriculture, the use of drones by the government in different services such as the transport of medicines to remote areas, solar energy, systems water supply, health, tourism, handloom, Himachal art and culture, road projects and hydroelectric projects, etc.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh briefed him in detail on the exhibits while Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arkelar and Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur accompanied him. Modi also asked various questions regarding the exhibits.

Modi then laid the foundation stones for four hydroelectric projects worth Rs 11,279 crore. Modi saw a short film about four years of government in Himachal and released a book on four years of BJP government in Himachal.

