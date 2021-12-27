Covid lockdown LIVE: updates as Sajid Javid announces there will be no new restrictions until the new year





Vaccines are the road to recovery, not blockages, says Richard Branson Sir Richard Branson has said he believes vaccines and other Covid precautions, such as mandatory indoor face coverings and proof of vaccination, are key to preventing the spread of the virus, rather than to “degrade the closures”. Writing on his blog on the Virgin website, Sir Richard said that “widespread and fair vaccinations against Covid-19, coupled with sensible daily practices, such as indoor mask warrants and proof of vaccination” remained the best ways to reach “the recovery world”. He condemned “more damaging blockages and tit-for-tat travel bans,” adding that “there must be a proportionate response that balances the obvious risks of Covid with the mental health and economic risks of preventing people to live their life “. He added that when the virus first emerged, little was known and therefore the blockages were “understandable”, but that the data now suggested that eligible people should get vaccinated and boosted “and then move on. before”. “It is essential that we do everything possible so that health systems are not overwhelmed and that public health is always the priority; However, we also need to look at the negative effects of the lockdown, ”he said. He criticized governments for “failing to look at the whole picture” and said closures, “unnecessary” quarantines and travel bans “were destroying small businesses and livelihoods, especially in sectors such as hotels and travel ”. He expressed concern over the impact of blockages on mental health, citing an Australian study from the state of Victoria, which had been “subjected to the longest and hardest blockages in the country”, had known a spike in mental health problems compared to other parts of the country. He said he and his family had all received their booster doses of the vaccine and urged those eligible to receive a booster as well. Sir Richard also highlighted the issue of global vaccine inequality. “The current inequality of vaccines is unacceptable, as low-income countries are much less likely to have access to vaccines, let alone adequate distribution systems,” he said. He added that this left low-income countries vulnerable, putting “already fragile” economies under pressure and pushing “more people into poverty”. “The pandemic cannot end without a unified global response ensuring access to the vaccine for all, otherwise the virus will continue to be one step ahead of us, leading to new variants that could possibly elude our current generation. vaccines, “he added. Sir Richard said that having lost his mother, Eve, to the virus, who had lived to be 90 and had “the most extraordinary life”, he knew she would not have wanted to “prevent the other generations to build their own wonderful lives ”.

