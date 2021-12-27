After nickel, government will stop exporting bauxite raw materials





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The government continues to encourage the downstream industry program by reducing exports of raw materials, in order to increase added value in the industrial sector and the competitiveness of the national economy. Through the downstream program, the use of technology transfer becomes important to utilize the results of natural resources and protect the environment. I have said many times to stop exporting nickel. Next year we will stop bauxite raw materials, next year we will stop exporting other mineral products and coal. “We will stop exporting raw materials that do not add much value to the country,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the Ferronickel and Stainless Steel Factory Review event and the inauguration of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry in Konawe Regency, in southeast Sulawesi, Monday (12/27/2021). President Joko Widodo is arguing if there are any investors who want to build a downstream bauxite industry next year. The president also called on regional governments to always maintain the investment climate in their respective regions, so that it is conducive to investors who wish to develop value-added industries. From these industries, they will get taxes, create as many jobs as possible, and earn a lot of foreign exchange. To ensure the safety of investors in carrying out their business activities, so that they can increase the value of their investments in the future. The benefit to the surrounding community is that it will open up new employment opportunities and opportunities for MSMEs, which in turn will increase economic growth in the province and district where the industry is located, the president said. Joko Widodo. Indonesia has the world’s largest reserve of nickel, reaching 21 million tonnes, or 24 percent of total world reserves. Indonesia’s nickel production in 2020 will reach 781,000 tonnes, or 31.8% of world nickel production. Going forward, nickel production is expected to continue to increase, both for the production of nickel pig iron and for high pressure acid leach processing from low grade ore. The increase in the added value of nickel ore to ferronickel products is 14 times, and if it becomes stainless steel billets, it will be 19 times. Currently, the operating nickel smelters have reached an investment of $ 15.7 billion, with a ferronickel production capacity of 969,000 tonnes per year. Exports of ferronickel products have also grown very rapidly year on year, reaching $ 4.7 billion in 2020, and between January and October 2021, they reached $ 5.6 billion. Based on World Top Export data, currently exports of nickel-based products (stainless steel plates, stainless billets and stainless steel coils), Indonesia ranks 1st in the world with total exports of worth $ 1.63 billion in 2020 and is ranked 4th in global production. A mutually beneficial partnership between industry and community will bring mutual progress and have a direct impact on industrial growth, employment, improving community well-being through entrepreneurship, as well as improving of the community’s social infrastructure, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said in his report to President Joko Widodo. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

