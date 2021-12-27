Scandalous! Xi Jinping’s regime reportedly bans Chinese citizens from celebrating Christmas

Terkini.id, Beijing – Outrageous! Xi Jinping’s regime has reportedly banned Chinese citizens from celebrating Christmas. Chinese government authorities under President Xi Jinping have reportedly banned its citizens from celebrating Christmas, which is considered identical to Western culture.

An unofficial priest at the church in southern China’s Guangdong Province said local police contacted him on December 22 to ensure his church was not having any Christmas celebrations.

The priest named Chen said police used the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to ban Christmas celebrations.

“In our city, we are not allowed to organize Christmas gatherings, not even parties. It is also happening in Henan and other places using the pandemic as an excuse, ”he explained.

“We can now only have online meetings (to celebrate Christmas),” Chen said.

Besides Chen, a pastor from the Shandong Provincial Church under the pseudonym John said similar restrictions apply in his area.

“They (the Chinese authorities) warned us before Christmas not to have any (Christmas-related) activities. The rules are the same for some churches outside of town, ”John said.

“We can only conduct activities (Christmas celebrations) quietly,” he added to Radio Free Asia via CNNIndonesia, Monday, December 27, 2021.

The Chinese government has also reportedly removed various references and content related to Christmas celebrations from social media platforms in China.

Local authorities in the southwestern region of Guangxi even issued circulars warning every elementary school in college and students not to organize Christmas activities.

According to a circular issued by the Rongan Education Department, schools should refrain from celebrating “foreign festivals” and focus on preserving traditional Chinese culture.

A Chinese citizen, Josei Wang, also admitted that it is increasingly difficult to celebrate Christmas with his family. In fact, Wang and his family have been celebrating Christmas regularly since 2016 even though they are not Christians.

Just to note that Christmas in itself is not a national holiday in China. In fact, at least 68 million Chinese citizens are Christians, or five percent of China’s total population, according to the South China Morning Post.

Christmas has also become the most popular religious holiday in China since 1990. Many Chinese people celebrate Christmas even if they are not Christians.

However, since the era of President Xi Jinping’s government that focused on nationalism and combating foreign influence, it has become increasingly difficult for Chinese citizens to celebrate Christmas.

A number of internet comments on Weibo, a social media platform like Twitter, debated the ban.

“What is the legal basis? Said Weibo user @Small_fish_bottle.

Meanwhile, some internet users are actually supporting this government movement.

“We want to have confidence in our own culture! Ban foreign goods and foreign cultural festivals! said another Weibo user @The_wind_blows.

Several other netizens also agreed that Christmas should not be celebrated in public places, including schools.

The Christmas ban also comes as China prepares to regulate religious content on social media from March 1, 2022.

“Once again, the Chinese Communist Party is using legalistic methods to limit and undermine the religious freedom rights of Chinese citizens,” said Bob Fu, chairman of the Christian religious rights group ChinaAid.

According to him, the police and authorities in determining the state’s decisions at that time will intervene in online religious activities.

“The next step is the suppression of religious freedom by the Chinese Communist Party,” said Bob Fu.