Former Bush aide Peter Wehner criticizes Trump Jr. for his speech





A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush slammed Donald Trump Jr. last weekend over a recent speech in which the former first son lamented that the Tories “have given way in all the major institutions of our country.

In an editorial published by The Atlantic Sunday, Peter Wehner challenged Trump Jr.’s December 19 remarks at the America Fest conference hosted by Turning Point USA.

If we get together, they can’t all cancel us. Okay? They won’t. And it will be against a lot of our beliefs because I would love not to have to participate in the culture of cancellation. I would love it if it didn’t exist, said Trump Jr., according to Wehner.

But as long as that’s the case, folks, we better play the same game. Okay? We’ve been playing tee ball for half a century as they play hardball and cheat, haven’t we? ” he added. “We turned the other cheek, and I sort of understand the biblical reference. I understand the mentality but it didn’t bring us anything. Okay? This did not bring us anything while we gave up ground in all the major institutions of our country. “

Peter Wehner described Donald Trump Jr. as “extremely unattractive and uninteresting. Ethics and Public Policy Center

In his editorial, Wehner lambasted the 45th president’s eldest son as “intensely unappealing and uninteresting and” a crude, one-dimensional figure who has done a remarkable job of hiding from the public any redeeming qualities he might have. “

However, Wehner said he drew attention to Trump Jr.’s statements because they represented “a message to the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the dynamic foundation of the GOP: The scriptures are essentially a manual for suction cups. The teachings of Jesus have given us nothing. It’s worse than that, really; the ethics of Jesus prevented the successful continuation of cultural wars against the left.

“If the ethics of Jesus encourages sensitivities which could lead politicians to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a little more grace? Wehner, who also worked in the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations, interpreted Trump Jr. as saying. “Then it has to go. Decency is for suckers.

Wehner theorized that this mentality, which he called “Trumpian ethics”, took over the Republican Party.

Peter Wehner criticized Donald Trump Jr. and his father, former President Donald Trump, for “Trumpian ethics” taking over the Republican Party.Brian Cahn / ZUMAPRESS.com

“Donald Trump and his eldest son have become evangelists of a different kind,” he wrote, adding that “it would be naive and irresponsible to claim that what we have seen since Donald Trump left office is the revitalization of ethical standards and moral requirements “. excellence within the Republican Party.

“When Liz Cheney is more despised in the party than the mad Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn or Donald Trump Jr., you know the GOP has lost its moral benchmarks,” Wehner pointed out, adding that while he was sure many party members would like to leave Trump, “the Trump family and the MAGA world will not let us do this. And they are playing for good.

Trump Jr. did not have an immediate response to Wehner’s article.

