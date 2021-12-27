Turkish banking agency files complaint against journalists and politicians for forex comments





Click to read the article in Turkish The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has filed criminal complaints against several opposition journalists, economists and politicians for their comments on recent exchange rate fluctuations. The agency claimed that the individuals in question had violated Article 74 of Law No. 5411 on Banks, which states that “no natural or legal person shall intentionally harm the reputation, prestige or assets of ‘a bank or disseminate inaccurate information “. The comments in question came after the massive fall in the Turkish lira was reversed after the government announced a “forex-protected pound deposit” system on December 20. The opposition raised suspicions that the government had intentionally triggered the depreciation of the pound and, on the night of December 20, the Central Bank injected billions of dollars into the markets via “back-selling”, after which the book quickly gained ground. While small investors suffered big losses, those who knew about the government’s decision made huge profits, according to the opposition. CLICK – Erdoan has a new “success story” as small investors “cheat” “They are trying to intimidate us” The vice-chairman of Party Y (Good) and former governor of the Central Bank Durmu Ylmaz, the main opposition deputy of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Burhanettin Bulut, economists Gldem Atabay and Seluk Geer and journalist Emin apa are the persons affected by the complaint. After the BDDK’s complaint, MP Bulut said during a live broadcast on Halk TV that there had been a “movement of dirty money” that night. “Some people got rich. Who are they?” He pointed out that state-owned Halkbank published a television advertisement for the “Forex Protected Deposit Tool” shortly after its introduction. “Even shooting this commercial would take a few days. Some people knew that in advance.” “They can neither scare us nor intimidate us with criminal complaints,” he noted. Economist Geer said on the same show that “I would be happy if they opened an investigation into [what happened on] December 20. “ Emin apa, an expert from Halk TV, said: “The question is not the reputation of banks. They want to intimidate us. They want to silence us. Erdoan: They committed a crime President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said last week that those who make “manipulative” comments on exchange rates should be held accountable for what they have done. “Such statements and allegations are against our laws. You cannot spread fake news that damages the reputation of the Central Bank, ”he said. Targeting Ylmaz of Party Y, the president said: “This person who served as governor of the Central Bank also committed this crime.” (HA / VK)

