Prime Minister Imran approves Pakistan’s first national security policy – Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran approves Pakistan’s first national security policy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the country’s first-ever national security policy on Monday.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed in his latest Tweet the endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever national security policy.

“Today’s National Security Committee meeting approved the country’s first national security policy, which will be presented tomorrow at the federal cabinet meeting,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 27, 2021

During the meeting, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf briefed the participants on the main characteristics of the NSP.

The adviser stressed that Pakistan is moving towards a comprehensive national security framework in which the ultimate goal of national security is to ensure the safety, security and dignity of Pakistani citizens.

He said that to ensure this citizen-centered approach to security, politics puts economic security at the heart.

The adviser said a stronger economy would create additional resources which in turn would be judiciously allocated to further strengthen military and human security.

Participants were told that the policy was created through a whole-of-government effort over the past seven years and included extensive consultations among federal institutions, with all provinces, as well as academia and the private sector.

It was pointed out that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

Committee members, while approving the policy, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for this effort.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that Pakistan’s security depends on the security of its citizens and reaffirmed confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to face any internal and external threats.

Calling the formulation and approval of the policy a historic moment, the prime minister noted that the policy should guide all organs of government to ensure that their efforts are in sync with the overall direction of the PSN. He instructed the National Security Advisor to present a monthly implementation progress report to the NSC.

The revitalization of the planning committee and the expansion of the CNS advisory board were also unanimously approved by the participants at the meeting.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that Imran Khan had called a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss the country’s first-ever national security policy on December 27.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Council tomorrow, at which the first national security policy in the country’s history will be presented for approval,” Minister Pak said in a tweet.

