Donald Trump Jr. rejects Jesuss Turn the other cheek

In this season typically characterized by a widespread desire for peace, kindness, charity and reconciliation, Donald Trump Jr. has faithfully reflected his own family tradition of disrespecting such mean feelings, as reported by the former adviser to George W. Bush Peter Wehner in The Atlantic:

Trump spoke at a rally in Turning Point USA on December 19. He displayed seething, almost pathological resentments; insults on the playing field (he led the crowd in Lets Go, Brandon chants); tough guy / average joe shtick; and a stirring sense of wronged victimization and persecution, all coming from the elitist and extravagant son of a former president.

But there was a short section of Trump’s speech that I found particularly revealing. Fairly early in the speech, he said, “If we get together, they can’t all cancel us. Okay? They won’t. And it will be against a lot of our beliefs because I would love not to have to participate in the culture of cancellation. I would love it not to exist. But as long as that’s the case, folks, we better play the same game. Okay? We’ve been playing T-ball for half a century as they play hardball and cheat. To the right? We turned the other cheek and I kind of understand the biblical reference. I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t helped us.

Juniors’ rejection of one of the central teachings of Christianity (even though Christians have never been very good at following) is reminiscent of his father’s citation of eye for eye as his favorite biblical adage. Indeed, it was in repudiating the motto of the 45th president that Jesus articulated the very teaching that Trump the Younger dislikes (Matthew 5: 3842):

You have heard that it has been said: he for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. But I say to you: Do not resist the evildoer. But if someone hits you on the right cheek, turn the other too; and if someone wants to sue you and take your coat, donate your coat too; and if someone forces you to go a mile, also do the second mile. Give to all who beg you, and don’t refuse those who want to borrow you.

It didn’t work for Tories, so it’s throwaway, along with other gentle Christian teachings like forgiveness (which Trump Sr. once said he didn’t need), equality, the nobility of those who suffer from poverty or disability, and a holy fear of complacency. We have grown used to the irony of conservative Christians who almost idolize a politician who is the most pagan public figure of our generation, excessively proud of his power over women in particular and over supposedly inferior beings in general and unable to confess a single sin or weakness or defeat. But it’s still a little shocking to hear this chip from the old bloc openly calling for an ethic of hatred, resentment and revenge against its imaginary persecutors.

There is, of course, an ancient tradition in right-wing politics and culture of loudly proclaiming loyalty to Christianity while strategically ignoring its less convenient tenets. The authoritarian 20th century tradition, which so many of us fear the MAGA movement would take inspiration from, was notable for promoting a cult of extremely antichristic violence and repression in the name of defending mainstream Christian culture. Adolf Hitler spoke of valuing positive Christianity, by which he understood the few teachings of Jesus Christ that did not directly contradict his gospel of racism, nationalism and all-out war as a biological necessity. The Trumps are usually not articulate enough to enact a similar revision of the faith and may not personally endorse the raw racism and nationalism which they relentlessly and cynically exploit. But it is clear that they are calling for a sort of cafeteria Christianity in which conservatives are encouraged to downplay or simply forget about Jesus who condemned blood and earth loyalties in the name of a universal ethic of love. .

Poke fun at whatever you want, and I will, but this distorted Christianity has worked pretty well for Donald Trump Sr. and Jr. It won them the White House for four years, dominance over one of the two. major political parties in the Americas, and sadly of all, the particularly devoted support of so many conservative followers of the Prince of Peace, who are ready to dismiss the teachings of the Saviors like T-ball and pursue eye for eye in order to to strike down their many enemies. As long as this thirst for sacred violence and sanctified settling of scores persists, the Trumps and their successors will always have a political base.

