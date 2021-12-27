Jokowi promotes Indonesian IKM exhibition during G20 presidency





President Joko Widodo visits the IKM Bali Exhibition with a number of Cabinet Ministers Advanced Indonesia and the Governor of Bali, Monday (12/27).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo appreciated the products made by small and medium industry (IKM) players in Bali province. Jokowi appreciated the exhibition program. He felt that the products produced by IKM Bali are of very good quality. “We can clearly see how very good quality the works and designs of IKMs in Bali Province are,” the president said in his statement after reviewing the Bali Bangkit IKM exhibition at the Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Center, Denpasar, Monday (12/27). . . In the exhibition, there were around 35 IKM actors in Bali province who exhibited a variety of products. These include traditional fabrics, folk crafts, traditional jewelry, furniture and other premium art products. Also read: Building an international hospital, Jokowi: prevents the potential loss of IDR 97 trillion per year Jokowi reviewed and chatted with several IKM players, including chair craftsmen, woven fabrics and paintings. During the exam he was guided by the Chairman of the National Regional Handicrafts Council (Dekranasda) of Bali Province, Ni Luh Putu Putri Suastini Koster. Jokowi hopes that products made by IKM actors can be selected and used as souvenirs at the G20 event. While holding the presidency of the G20, a number of agendas will be implemented in Bali in 2022. We hope we will show this to the world when the G20 is added to the products we select in other provinces, he said. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster also accompanied Jokowi during the review. of the exhibition. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-dorong-pameran-ikm-indonesia-selama-presidensi-g20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

