For airport renovation, Uganda is the latest victim of the Xi Jinping regime’s debt trap

The new Chinese-built 51-kilometer four-lane highway connecting the Ugandan capital Kampala to Entebbe International Airport (Photo: REUTERS / James Akena)

Uganda appears to be the latest victim of Chinese debt trap, the strategy of the Xi Jinping regime keep the resources of developing countries by granting loans for the construction of infrastructures that have become impossible to pay.

The alarm sounded at the end of November, when it appeared that Uganda, a poor country in East Africa, could deliver Entebbe International Airport in case it defaults on a $ 200 million loan from Beijing in 2015 to expand and improve the facilities.

The diary revelation Daily monitor caused a stir in Uganda, where images of the Chinese flag flying above the airport and others showing a banner reading Welcome to Entebbe International Airport in China which have been widely shared on social media.

While China and the Ugandan Civil Aviation Authority have denied the possibility of the airport coming under Chinese control, The revelation called into question the impact of the investment and loan program. with which China seeks to build a vast network of transport, energy and telecommunications infrastructure known as the Belt and Road Initiative.

In recent years, these investments have been particularly aggressive in Africa and neighboring countries in Asia.

Cranes operate at a construction site in Sihanoukville, Cambodia (Photo: Bloomberg)

In Kenya Yes Ethiopia, politicians, public watchdogs and the media question the advisability of expensive railways built by Beijing. A change of government in Zambia this by default previously undisclosed debts to China, and the new leadership turned to the International Monetary Fund for financial support.

Other A paradigmatic case was the transfer of Sri Lanka’s main port to a Chinese government company in 2016, after the country was unable to repay the loans to finance the project. Iconic in Latin America is the of the Coca Codo Sinclair dam in Ecuador.

A similar, albeit more complex, scenario unfolds in Uganda.

Entebbe airport expansion works in Communications construction company in China, state property, started in March 2016.

According to the plan, reviewed by the the Wall Street newspaper, the Import-Export Bank of China It will loan money to Uganda, which will pay the Chinese company to build new passenger and freight complexes, as well as to repair two runways and associated taxiways. The renovations are about three quarters complete and connect the airport to a separate highway, funded and built by China, to the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In the loan proposal, the project will be divided into two phases with a loan of 200 million USD and 125 million USD at an interest rate of 2% and with a 27 year payback period, for a total disbursement of 417.91 million USD.

A reference in the proposed 17-page custody arrangement received little public attention when Uganda accepted the deal.. The loan agreement itself is not publicly available.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni being sworn in to his sixth term in May 2021 (Reuters)

In October this year, a parliamentary panel led by opposition politicians revealed that the agreement provides that all income and expenses incurred by the airport operator, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, would go through accounts controlled by the Export-Import Bank at a Kampala branch of Africa’s South Standard Bank Group Ltd., partly controlled by Beijing’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

That is to say, The deal gave the Chinese government-controlled bank the financial oversight power normally reserved for the country’s treasurer and parliament. and, at the same time, the power to influence which creditors receive payment first.

The agreement also limits the Ugandan government’s ability to leverage revenue generated by a strategic airport for Central Africa and with strong growth in traffic.

The Export-Import Bank now you need to approve all budget expenses Ugandan Aviation Authority, said Joel Ssenyonyi, a lawmaker who heads the parliamentary panel that disclosed the details of the loan. It’s scary.

Amid the uproar, and as local media denounce the risk of the airport coming under Chinese control, parliament summoned the Ugandan finance minister, Matia Kasaïja.

The official said it was a mistake to accept these terms, but that Chinese negotiators had submitted a take or leave decision. He said the loan will be repaid and that there is no possibility that the airport will fall into Chinese hands. The first loan installment is due in April.

Officials of Uganda Says Beijing Rejected Efforts to Get More Favorable Terms on Entebbe Airport Debt, in particular to remove what they call toxic contract clauses related to escrow and a waiver of sovereign immunity.

Xi Jinping during his speech at the Triennial Conference of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (REUTERS / Cooper Inveen)

The case put pressure on the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, who had previously been criticized for being too close to Chinese leaders and taking too many loans.

Uganda has at least four other loans from the Export-Import Bank for projects that have similar credit terms to the airport., according to the opposition. The president’s office said Museveni himself had attempted to renegotiate the problematic loan terms.

The scrutiny of Chinese loans made the Chinese loan itself Xi jinping suspend debt obligations in 2020 and 2021 for low-income borrowers affected by COVID-19.

The president also assured last month that the Chinese presence in Africa is an association of equals. during a virtual address to regional leaders gathered in Senegal for a China-Africa Cooperation Forum Triennial Conference. Analysts said Xi appeared to be downplaying regional loans and building infrastructure, instead emphasizing business projects and cooperation in tackling the pandemic.

In this context, some Western governments and academics believe that China’s loans are a Political risk Yes financial growing not only for the countries that receive them but also for Beijing.

According to a report by Yun Sun, a non-resident member of the Brookings Institution, China could be forced to reduce its loans because it is financially unsustainable and politically problematic.

