Boris Johnson rules out new restrictions ahead of New Year’s Day





Many in England seem to be acting with caution. The number of shoppers and diners in London’s West End on December 26 – historically one of the busiest shopping days of the year – was down week-to-week, and barely above the half of their pre-pandemic levels. Javid hasn’t ruled out tougher restrictions after January 1: When we step into the New Year, of course then we’ll see if we need to take any further action. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said there was a disproportionate number of unvaccinated people admitted to hospital. Credit:Getty He said the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus now accounts for around 90% of cases across England. Loading The government’s attention is focused on the number of patients hospitalized with Omicron after initial data from last week suggested the variant carried a lower risk of admission. The latest data showed the number of patients hospitalized in England with COVID-19 was the highest since March, at 8,474, but far from peaks above 34,000 in January this year. A combination of factors including the UK vaccination schedule, the time lag between infections and hospitalizations, and the potentially less harmful effects of the Omicron variant have all been put forward by health experts as possible explanations for the drop in numbers. hospitalizations. Nonetheless, Britain has reported a total of 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic so far. Johnson met with his top scientific and medical advisers on Monday to discuss the latest data. With the publicly funded UK healthcare system already stretched, any sign that the number of admissions threatens to overwhelm hospitals could lead to the reintroduction of rules limiting people’s freedom to socialize. We will be closely monitoring what is happening in the hospitals, Javid said. If, in the future, we have to act, we will obviously not hesitate to do so. UK hospitals have warned staff absences due to COVID could endanger patient safety. Many industries and transportation networks are also struggling with labor shortages.

