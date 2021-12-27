The OIC is not applicable to Afghanistan





Two events following the high-profile OIC meeting on Afghanistan in Islamabad, Pakistan, deserve attention. Because the country in question has its own problems with the Islamic world. The Islamic world today is undergoing a massive, mostly positive, transformation and it cannot stay in the same dark corner where the Taliban-ruled state has discovered a comfort zone for itself.

In the context of what Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said about Pashtun culture and justified the denial of school education to girls and women’s rights, as part of tribal culture, which went to the defeat the world’s hope that the Taliban would be informed, and supposed to defend women’s human rights, has driven the Islamic world away from Kabul. The creation of the Afghanistan fund should not be seen as a response to the Pakistani Prime Minister’s description of the Afghan leadership. To urge the world not to condition its aid to the Taliban ruled Afghanistan on respect for human rights, especially those of women and girls who should be educated, was inhumane. It was a sin, and even worse the justification for that sin. How does this justification relate to the evocation of a sensitivity towards tribal culture? It was atrocious.

Imran Khan’s justification for violating women’s human rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban has made the Islamic world question where the Taliban is taking Afghanistan and how Pakistan is helping it age from the darkness. This is particularly pernicious at a time when the Islamic world, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the lead, is opening up to reforms. There are tug-of-war to combat and neutralize extremism.

Extremism, the most appalling phenomenon in the world today, stems from the ideology of pursuing those, inside and outside the areas of the bosses of fanaticism, seeking to take the path of l education and enlightenment. Education, especially of women, endangers such obscurantists armed with guns.

The new generation Islamic world could not come to terms with the idea of ​​walking the dark path of obscurantism with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Women are getting more rights, which of course they have long deserved in Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries. Therefore, what Khan said was: (a) a wrong message to the world, denial of reforms and respect for human rights (b) it was an unqualified encouragement of extremism and violence against women to take more dangerous proportions. He also revealed that Imran Khan’s fight against extremism was bogus. There must be condemnation of extremism, wherever it is expressed and justified by calls to eliminate those who disagree with the ringleaders of bigotry, no matter how they do it.

Second, Taliban soldiers prevented the Pakistani army from erecting a fence along the border. This raised a question, as Pakistan has its own border issues with Afghanistan as it is now ruled by its favorites, the Taliban, who it helped come to power, how can it ensure the world that the Taliban would not allow the export of terrorism from its soil.

Questions are being asked inside Pakistan about all of this, asked former Senate Speaker Raza Rabbani. The Afghan Taliban are not ready to recognize the border, so why are we moving forward? This is a relevant question.

Pakistan has no answers. Beside, a related question assumes more criticality; why TTP Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a terrorist group, with which Imran Khan’s government negotiated a ceasefire, reneged on the deal. The crucial part is that the ceasefire agreement between the TTP and the Pakistani government was facilitated by the Afghan Taliban. These developments have not been lost on the world.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which Pakistan had highlighted and urged the world to offer its aid, despite the aid promised by the OIC and other countries, is set to worsen. The Taliban have their own army to feed, their natural hunger and ego and to keep it going. The strength of the Taliban lies in their soldiers, not in the people, otherwise before taking the reins of Afghanistan they would have reached agreements with the international community on how to feed the people and meet their other needs. In its haste, of course, punctuated by Islamabad, to get the Americans to leave the country, they have forgotten everything about the masses. Sometimes single lens play turns out to be more harmful than anything else. The governance parameters should have been established in advance in consultation with all the groups. Beginning with hatred for other groups, as we see, the way the Taliban target security force personnel and others who had worked for previous regimes, has many loopholes, and these cannot be corrected only if a holistic approach is adopted. The Taliban have their basic goals to accomplish and they would not hesitate to take on Pakistan and the Pakistani military, as far as its geography and ideology are concerned.

As the current situation prevails in Afghanistan, the world is wary of the delivery of humanitarian aid, food, medicine and other supplies by the Taliban. The Taliban, by their acts of omission and commission, have deepened the world’s lack of confidence in their intentions.

