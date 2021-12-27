Trump takes the sidelines?





At the start of his 2016 campaign, former President Donald Trump bragged about the hold he had over his supporters. “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose voters,” he said at a rally in Iowa. For most of the years that followed, it seemed true: Trump insulted veterans, equivocated white supremacists, ignored the nation’s COVID response, and ultimately instigated an insurgency on the United States Capitol. He still retained the dedication of most Republicans. It was remarkable and disturbing at the same time.

It turns out Trump was wrong, however. He can alienate some of his most ardent supporters, but not by committing murder.

Instead, Trump’s loss could come because he reversed the Fifth Avenue scenario: he urged his supporters to protect their health by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The former president is trying to save the lives of the people who love him and it has confused and enraged them.

Let’s start with the beginning. I noted last week that Trump came out late in favor of vaccines and booster shots. President Biden even spared his predecessor a rare kind word: “This may be one of the few things he and I agree on,” Biden said in a White House speech. “People on booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.” Trump was apparently encouraged by this support, and he doubled down on his vaccine support while opposing the mandates in an interview with right-wing expert Candace Owens.

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form,” Trump told Owens. “People don’t die when they take the vaccine.”

This is all true. But it generated a huge setback from Owens and other prominent Trumpist conservatives in the days that followed.

Owens tried to find excuses for the apostasy of the former president. “People often forget, for example, how old Trump is,” she said in an Instagram video. “As if they came before television, before the Internet, before they could conduct their independent research.”

Blogger Mike Cernovich accused Trump of taunting elites: “As usual, he alienates his own supporters to impress people who don’t like him.”

And conspirator Alex Jones let out a howl of rage: Trump is either “completely ignorant” or “the most evil man who ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and attack your constituents while they are just trying to save their lives and the lives of others. “

Trump made a political career stretching the Overton window to its breaking point. This was the source of his attraction to MAGA Republicans and the reason why almost everyone disliked him. This is also why demagogic loudmouths like him usually die off: their shtick loses its novelty, and the crowd walks away, either bored and ready for something less intense, or numbed by the usual outrages and needing ever higher doses of vitriol to maintain their enthusiasm. . With his new vaccine rhetoric, it’s possible that Trump will finally become a victim of the second dynamic.

It would be an amazing development. Trump maintained his support by never apologizing, by not letting anyone else in the political arena appear more fierce, more ready to fight, more alpha than him. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Once explained the phenomenon to the Washington Examiner. Right-wing voters who backed Massie and similar politicians like Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) “Weren’t voting for libertarian ideas, they were voting for the craziest son of a bitch in the race. And Donald Trump did won the best in its class., as we had done until his arrival. “

Encouraging people to get vaccinated while opposing the warrants, however, is pretty normal. Trump joins Democratic governors like Laura Kelly of Kansas, Jared Polis of Colorado, and Gretchen Whitmer rejects Biden’s tenure. They have clearly calculated that their constituents are exhausted after two years of the pandemic and that they will lose more support than they gain by fighting this particular battle.

It is possible that Trump sincerely came to a similar conclusion, oddly enough. The former president is a genius to bow to Republican conservatives; it is unlikely that he has suddenly lost contact. And while it’s true that Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to be unvaccinated, it’s also true that a lot of Republicans, especially more mainstream Republicans, have gotten their chance. A November poll conducted before the Omicron variant appeared later in the month indicated that two-thirds of GOP voters had already received or would likely receive their booster shots.

Anti-vaxxers may be the loudest part of Trump’s electorate, in other words, but most Republican voters are already doing what it takes to stay healthy. Maybe the GOP isn’t entirely a death cult. What this does mean, however, is that despite all the angst from extremist pundits, Trump is once again aligning himself with the grassroots, especially the kind of suburban centrist voters who recently propelled Republican Glenn Youngkin. to a surprise governorship victory in Virginia.

It remains to be seen whether this is enough to extend his political career or whether he needed the sidelines throughout the day.

