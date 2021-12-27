Indian Prime Minister Modi moved by Greek students singing India’s national song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moved after hearing a group of Greek students sing Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

Modi praised Greek high school students in the Ilia region in his monthly radio talk to Indian people called Mann Ki Baat, or Inner Thoughts. The program airs on the last Sunday of each month.

In a tweet posted to his official radio show account, Modi wrote that he would discuss something that comes from afar, beyond the boundaries of his radio show. It will amaze you, he wrote of the Greece video.

Indian Prime Minister Modi amazed by Greek students singing Indian national song

In a video from the radio show, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his amazement at the interpretation of the song by Greek students, saying:

The way the students sang Vande Mataram is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring the peoples of the two countries closer together. My greetings to the Greek people and their teachers.

As Modi notes, the song Vande Mataram is extremely important to the Indian people. Written in Bengali and Sanskrit by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya in the 1870s, Vande Mataram, or Mother, I Bow to Thee, became the national song of India in 1950.

The song praises Mother India and became an important catalyst during the country’s struggle for independence from British colonial rule.

Personalities from the independence movement first sang the song for political purposes in the 1890s, and activists continued to draw inspiration from the beautiful song throughout their struggle for independence.

The song and the novel Anandamath, in which the song was first written, were banned by the colonial government due to their political implications and used by activists.

However, countless activists defied the ban and continued to sing the song to raise awareness in the country about the struggle for freedom. The song’s ban was overturned when the country gained independence in 1947.

Three years later, the song was officially designated as the National Song of India, not to be confused with the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

Ancient ties between India and Greece

The interaction of the two great ancient civilizations of Greece and India, which began with the invasion of Alexander the Great in 326 BC.

During his visit to Greece in 2018, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, praised Alexander the Great’s contributions to his nation’s history.

The most famous Greek to come to India was of course Alexander the Great. He arrived at the head of an invading army in 326 BC but left as a friend, Kovind wrote on Twitter.

The historical presence of the Greeks in India and the way the two civilizations interacted have always been controversial, says Dr. Richard Stoneman, scholar and author of a book on the subject in an interview with Greek journalist.

His work not only looks at Alexander’s invasion of the Indus Valley in 327 BC. Bactria, its neighbor to the west.

The presence of these Hellenic states in this region of the world and their occasional incursions even further east created an area of ​​Greco-Indian contact, influence and exchange, as well as occasional conflicts, spanning from there ‘Central Asia at the Ganges.

Stoneman argues that the two civilizations influenced each other in the arts and philosophy, but as he points out in many ways the influence mainly went the other way, from India to the Greeks, although , of course, there are many instances where the Greek influences are very noticeable. .