Politics
Indian Prime Minister Modi moved by Greek students singing India’s national song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moved after hearing a group of Greek students sing Vande Mataram, India’s national song.
Modi praised Greek high school students in the Ilia region in his monthly radio talk to Indian people called Mann Ki Baat, or Inner Thoughts. The program airs on the last Sunday of each month.
In a tweet posted to his official radio show account, Modi wrote that he would discuss something that comes from afar, beyond the boundaries of his radio show. It will amaze you, he wrote of the Greece video.
“,,,, |
! “
arenarendramodi .#MannKiBaat #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav @EmbIndiaAthens pic.twitter.com/7fiCNZDGO1
Updates from Mann Ki Baat (@mannkibaat) December 26, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Modi amazed by Greek students singing Indian national song
In a video from the radio show, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his amazement at the interpretation of the song by Greek students, saying:
The way the students sang Vande Mataram is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring the peoples of the two countries closer together. My greetings to the Greek people and their teachers.
As Modi notes, the song Vande Mataram is extremely important to the Indian people. Written in Bengali and Sanskrit by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya in the 1870s, Vande Mataram, or Mother, I Bow to Thee, became the national song of India in 1950.
The song praises Mother India and became an important catalyst during the country’s struggle for independence from British colonial rule.
Personalities from the independence movement first sang the song for political purposes in the 1890s, and activists continued to draw inspiration from the beautiful song throughout their struggle for independence.
The song and the novel Anandamath, in which the song was first written, were banned by the colonial government due to their political implications and used by activists.
However, countless activists defied the ban and continued to sing the song to raise awareness in the country about the struggle for freedom. The song’s ban was overturned when the country gained independence in 1947.
Three years later, the song was officially designated as the National Song of India, not to be confused with the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana.
Ancient ties between India and Greece
The interaction of the two great ancient civilizations of Greece and India, which began with the invasion of Alexander the Great in 326 BC.
During his visit to Greece in 2018, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, praised Alexander the Great’s contributions to his nation’s history.
The most famous Greek to come to India was of course Alexander the Great. He arrived at the head of an invading army in 326 BC but left as a friend, Kovind wrote on Twitter.
The historical presence of the Greeks in India and the way the two civilizations interacted have always been controversial, says Dr. Richard Stoneman, scholar and author of a book on the subject in an interview with Greek journalist.
His work not only looks at Alexander’s invasion of the Indus Valley in 327 BC. Bactria, its neighbor to the west.
The presence of these Hellenic states in this region of the world and their occasional incursions even further east created an area of Greco-Indian contact, influence and exchange, as well as occasional conflicts, spanning from there ‘Central Asia at the Ganges.
Stoneman argues that the two civilizations influenced each other in the arts and philosophy, but as he points out in many ways the influence mainly went the other way, from India to the Greeks, although , of course, there are many instances where the Greek influences are very noticeable. .
Sources
2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/12/27/modi-greek-students-indian-song/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]