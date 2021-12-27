Turkish lira depreciation forces Erdogan to call for regional truce

Despite all attempts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to absorb the shock of falling Turkish lira exchange rates to unprecedented levels, due to his economic policies which have been widely described as reckless.

This decline comes after the economic success that has made the Justice and Development Party (AKP) famous since it came to power in the country almost 20 years ago.

The rise of the Justice and Development Party in Turkey has been impressive, not because it is a party of Islamic origin that comes to power in the state of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern secular Turkey.

But the source of this dazzling was the success of the nascent party – founded in 2001 – in dealing with the economic crises that weighed on Turkish reality. In 2002, the Justice and Development Party led by Erdogan – the oldest rulers of modern Turkey – won power, following the country’s worst recession since the 1970s, on the basis of promises to put an end to the mismanagement and stagnation which had long frustrated the Turks who sought For a better life.

Erdogan, then prime minister, took advantage of the economic recovery and a diplomatic shift to the West to achieve prosperity in ten years. Poverty and unemployment have fallen sharply; inflation has reached 5% after reaching hundreds 10 years ago, which has boosted demand from Turks and foreigners on the Turkish lira.

It was the first decade from 2002 to 2012. The success was impressive and Turkey was discussed as a pioneering development experience, until things started to change and the ambitions of Turkey began to change. ‘Erdogan differ, which has brought him to the present situation. Its appetite intensified to expand and establish itself as a territorial power.

Meanwhile, the Arab environment is undergoing vast political transformations, the resonance of which is heard from the ocean to the Gulf to varying degrees, and a different level of disparity in their treatment. They are different in order to prevent access to the collapse of their political systems in power, and the rise of the Islamic tendency clearly in the countries of revolutions.

Meanwhile, Erdogan’s appetite widened and he seemed to see himself as the godfather of the region, after the emerging Islamic currents and parties of the time rushed to the owner of the experience of the Turkish Renaissance over the past 10 years, then Turkish diplomacy gradually turned to hard power, from Syria and Iraq to Libya, and the friction in the eastern Mediterranean with the Cypriots and Greeks.

The Turkish success story is running out of steam

The Turkish experiment started to lose momentum, and then Islamic parties fell one after another, following policies that did not resonate widely in the streets of the Arab region.

The pound crisis began with the escalation of various economic challenges that put pressure on the global economy, including the Turkish economy, which emerged in conjunction with the coronavirus pandemic, and was exacerbated by the following. Then the Turkish currency began to decline rapidly, with the presidential approach of pressing down interest rates pursued by Erdogan and high inflation.

The drop was prompted by the Turkish president’s insistence – since last summer – for interest rates to drop, taking the unorthodox view that higher rates lead to higher inflation.

As the crisis intensified, Erdogan did not back down, but rather doubled down on his approach, stressing that he would never give up his opposition to higher interest rates. He argues that by keeping interest rates low, consumers will be more inclined to continue shopping and businesses will be more inclined to borrow and invest money in the economy; which seems out of place, with the vast remittances made by citizens to convert their money into dollars, and the proliferation of transactions on the streets of capitals and central cities in American currency.

Experts take a look at the Turkish scene

Daily News Egypt has turned to experts and observers of the Turkish question, to look at the current scene, and learn about the avenues available to President Erdogan to deal with the current crisis, and the impact of this on the regional stations in which Turkey is involved, as well as the fate of calls for early elections, without waiting for June 2023 the official scheduled date.

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the current crisis in the Turkish economy is the result of a number of political tracks which have led to a state of confusion in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira.

Bayoumi added that there is no doubt that Erdogan’s policies and the clash that occurred before that between him and the leaders of the central bank had wide negative effects on the current economic scene, which led to a state of confusion when following the news of Turkey.

He added: “When we look at Turkey from here to Cairo, we treat it as a great people and a country with weight at every level that is taken into account. There have been diplomatic communications and meetings, so our official speech does not carry any slander or hostility towards Turkey. “

But in this context, he said, we must distinguish between what we are talking about the Turkish state, with which we hope for full cooperation, for the benefit of both peoples. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to have the illusions of vigilance that control him, which forces us to be patient.

He explained that there are upcoming elections in Turkey, which are scheduled for June 2023, so we must continue to deal with Turkish institutions and continue all joint diplomatic communication, so as not to become a rupture with the state. Turkish. Either Erdogans stays or his departure will be decided by the elections, so it is not in our interest to completely distance ourselves from the relations between us and them.

He mentioned the presence of Egypt in the group of eight developing countries “D8”, which includes, in addition to Egypt, Turkey, as well as the rest of the members of the group: Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Egypt will chair the D8 in 2023, and this presidency adds more vitality due to Egypt’s leadership role in the field of development and its diplomatic activity, at a time when member states wish to strengthen their relations to double the volume trade between them. , and that there is an action plan for the next ten years in line with the members’ desire to broaden the areas of cooperation.

The senior Egyptian diplomat said that Egypt has succeeded in the last period in strongly articulating its policy against Turkey in regional issues that affect Egyptian national security, whether in the Libyan issue or the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean, which proves the ancient role of Egyptian diplomacy. and the regional weight of the state.

Therefore, the current crisis facing Turkey will not affect much as far as the related regional issues affecting Egypt are concerned.

Bayoumi stressed that it is in Turkey’s interest to respond to anything that strengthens cooperation, whether with Egypt or its immediate regional environment, and to abandon any path that increases the burdens on which it is confronted, because the door of cooperation and partnership is a key to development which is in the interest of all. There is also no doubt that with any current economic challenge or pressure in Ankara, it will also limit ambitions which we may consider reckless and policies which are not in the interest of regional cooperation.

A shift in foreign policy

Karam Saeed, expert on Turkish affairs at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said the Turkish lira crisis was due to the adoption of illegitimate economic theories, which led to a decline in company shares in the Turkish stock market, and a massive withdrawal of foreign investment in huge amounts at the height of the crisis. This resulted in a significant drop in the Turkish currency, which cast a shadow on the markets with great uncertainty, harming citizens and investors, and of course the political system, in particular President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Karam Said

He added that the effects of the economic repercussions that Turkey has been experiencing for some time, and which have reached a climax in recent days, have appeared in the guidelines of Turkey’s foreign policy. This situation has forced Turkey to find common ground with Cairo on many issues, leading to the holding of joint meetings between the foreign officials of the two countries, as well as its openness to reconnect with the GCC states.

He underlined a variable that he considers very important and significant because it shows how Turkey has taken several steps back, and tried to control its politics to a large extent, which indicates the success of the security strategy. in which the policies of the central Arab countries united against the undesirable Turkish initiatives in the region, namely the visit of Emir Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the armed forces of the Arab Emirates United, in Ankara, announcing the creation of a Fund of 10 billion dollars to support investments in Turkey.

The Turkish affairs expert at the Al-Ahram Center explained that the visit would not have taken place without great scrutiny over Turkey’s policies towards the region, and the success of Egyptian pressure, which has traced the course of Turkish movements in Libya some time ago. , which considerably limited the falsification of these files which represent national security for Egypt and the Arabs.

He pointed out that the Turkish military spending on 3 fronts in Libya, Syria and Iraq, and all the Turkish reviews it has conducted in recent years, all of this is currently paid off, so the Turkish policymaker surrendered account that he had to listen to logic and give up a lot of illusions, which is happening now. Thus, Turkish foreign policy has been strongly affected by the three previous fronts and has already started to change, and it will not continue as in the past.

Regarding the pressure from the Turkish opposition to go to early elections, he said that the Turkish president has confirmed in his letters that he will not go towards this scenario, and that the elections are as they are. expected date in mid-2023, indicating that the current situation does not serve Erdogan. Therefore, for him, deciding to respond to these pressures on his own means the suicide of the ruling Justice and Development Party and its leadership, which he will certainly not accept, which calls for relying on the legitimacy of the official date of the proceedings.

Regarding the possibility of Erdogan leaving his post in the next election, he said it was still too early to predict that possibility, especially since the Turkish economy has not reached the point of collapsing as some imagine it. Yet its presence is threatened as the economy trembles. But so far there isn’t a single opposition union united to work to defeat Erdogan, if they wanted to.







