Man who told Biden ‘Come on Brandon’ goes on Bannon podcast, touts Trump





The man from Oregon who called out President BidenJoe BidenThe 10 Races That Will Decide The Majority In Senate Bidens: Desmond Tutu’s Legacy “Will Resonate Through The Ages” Media loves bad news; you don’t need MORE and First Lady Jill BidenJill BidenBidens: Desmond Tutu’s legacy “will resonate through the ages” Oregon dad who told Biden “let’s go Brandon” said that the comment was in a “joke” Biden, the first lady thanked the military overseas in Christmas call MORE and said the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” prompted the baseless claim that the election of 2020 Stolen From Former President Trump Donald Trump The 10 Races That Will Decide The Majority In The Senate How US Conservatives Normalize Anti-Semitism The Vice President’s Dilemma: The Establishment Or The Plinth? PLUS speaking on a podcast with Steve BannonStephen (Steve) Kevin BannonJan. Panel 6 signals interest in whether Trump committed a crime Contempt of Meadows Voting Poses Thorny Questions for DOJ The Day Democracy Almost Died MORE.

Appearing on Bannon’s War Room podcast, Jared Schmeck said he initially believed the Christmas Eve call with the Bidens would be prerecorded, and that’s when he realized the call was on. straight up that the thought “popped” in his head to say, “Come on, Brandon.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a slogan among right-wing critics of the president, used as a sober means of saying “F — Joe Biden”.

Schmeck, wearing a MAGA hat on the podcast, said that while he thought the call was funny, he still felt it was a “very serious thing” to express his disapproval of the Biden administration.

“I am a Christian. For me it is above all God. I am not a man blindly. Some media have said it and said that I do not support Donald Trump. This is absolutely wrong, Donald Trump is my president and he should still be the president right now. The election was 100% stolen, “Schmeck said.

According to Schmeck, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” encompassed the Conservatives’ frustration with “Joe Biden, the administration, the left crowd, the culture of cancellation, the mainstream media.”

During his interview, the former policeman also criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan, supply chain disruptions, vaccine mandates, inflation and abortion access policies.

Speaking to The Oregonian last week, Schmeck said he didn’t intend his call to be “vulgar” and that he had “nothing against Mr. Biden.”

“But I’m frustrated because I think he can do a better job,” he said. “I don’t want to disrespect him.

Schmeck told Bannon he had received threats directly on his home phone and workplace since the call to Biden, but said “it won’t work” because it’s “too big of a problem” .

