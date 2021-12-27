PM Modi to lay the groundwork for Rs 6,700 crore dam in Himachal Pradesh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the groundwork for the Renukaji Dam project of Rs 6,700 crore in the town of Himachal Pradeshs Mandi.

The Giri River project in Sirmaur District, when completed, is expected to generate 200 million units of power in a surface power plant with an installed capacity of 40 MW that would be used by the state. The Himachal Pradesh government says the dam’s storage capacity would be 498 million cubic meters, which would meet around 40 percent of Delhi’s drinking water needs. Construction of the dam has been on hold for the past three decades, a central government statement said. It finally takes shape as a result of cooperation on behalf of six states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Prime Minister Modi on Monday will lay the groundwork for development projects worth Rs 11,281 crore in the state. He will also chair the second inauguration ceremony of the Himachal Pradeshs Global Investors Meet. The meeting is expected to boost investment in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore, the statement said. Modi will also address a public rally at the Paddal field in the town of Mandi. The event marks the completion of four years of government led by Jai Ram Thakur and the Golden Jubilee of the State of Himachal Pradesh.

