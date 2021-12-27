Fauci on Trump being booed: ‘Poisoning the well’ on vaccines has ‘a lingering effect’





President BidenJoe BidenThe 10 Races That Will Decide The Majority In The Bidens Senate: Desmond Tutu’s Legacy “Will Resonate Through The Ages” Media loves bad news; you don’t need MORE Chief Medical Advisor Anthony FauciAnthony FauciFauci on lack of testing during holiday season: “We need to do better” Fauci on domestic air travel mandate: everything to get people vaccinated more ” would be welcome, “Fauci said he was” stunned “by boos from Trump supporters over the MORE recall revelation on Monday appeared to blame former President Trump Donald Trump The 10 races that will decide the majority in the Senate How conservatives Americans normalize anti-Semitism Vice President’s Dilemma: Establishment or Grassroots? NO MORE “poisoning the well” on vaccines during administration.

Fauci, during an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” said he was “stunned” after Trump recently spoke about getting the vaccine and was booed by some supporters.

I was amazed that he would do this, and get booed in places for it, Fauci said in comments first reported by Mediate.

“Which means you know, poisoning the well early on so that you don’t even be enthusiastic or outright push vaccines or discourage vaccines, now has a lingering effect,” Fauci added.

The top infectious disease official noted that some of Trump’s most ardent supporters are ignoring his calls for people to get vaccinated.

“It really tells you the strength of the division in our society, which I have always said is the biggest stumbling block to bringing this pandemic under control,” Fauci said.

He added that there is “no room for political division when you have a classic, unprecedented historic pandemic. I mean, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Trump, who openly fought with Fauci and others at various times throughout 2020 as the federal government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, urged his supporters to recognize his administration’s efforts to promote the vaccine development.

“That was us. We did it. And the cast is moving forward, according to our plan. And it is moving very well,” Trump said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year. year.

Trump also praised his administration’s efforts on the vaccine during a recent speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. During this event, Trump admitted that he received a booster shot, prompting boos from some in the audience.

Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that he was “a little dismayed” when Trump supporters booed the former president for promoting vaccination.

“I mean, given his popularity with this band, they would hoot him, which tells me how reluctant they are to be told what they should do,” he said. he declares.

More than 200 million Americans are fully immunized, while just under 65 million have received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

