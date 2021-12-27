Pakistan summons Indian envoy for Haridwar hate speech | Latest India News





Pakistan summoned India’s top diplomat to Islamabad on Monday to express concerns over calls for violence against minorities by Hindu seers during a three-day event in Haridwar.

The charge d’affaires of the Indian high commission was summoned to the foreign ministry in Islamabad and asked to convey to the Pakistani governments the serious concerns raised by the open appeals widely reported by supporters of Hindutva for carrying out the genocide of the Indian Muslims, according to an official statement.

Haridwar police recorded a case Thursday after three-day Sansad Dharma videos which ran from December 17 to 19 caused a stir as several seers attending the event called for violence against minorities.

There was no response from the Indian side to the diplomat’s summons by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistani side has made it clear to the Indian government that it is highly reprehensible that the clairvoyants who have called for violence have expressed no regret and that the Indian government has so far not condemned or taken any action to against them, according to the press release.

The reported hate speech has been viewed with great concern by civil society and a cross-section of the Pakistani population, the statement said. A toxic narrative against minorities, especially Muslims and their persecution has become the norm, and such incitement to violence preceded the riots in New Delhi in February 2020, the statement added.

India should investigate such hate speech and incidents of widespread violence against minorities, especially Muslims and their places of worship, and take measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future, according to the report. communicated.

Pakistan called on India to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minorities, including the protection of their places of worship and their way of life.

Relations between India and Pakistan are currently at an all-time low and the Indian side has repeatedly summoned Pakistani diplomats to New Delhi in recent months to protest against cases of oppression of the Pakistani Hindu minority and attacks on them. Hindu temples.

