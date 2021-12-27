Boris Johnson holds crucial talks to decide whether to impose another Covid lockdown

Further Covid restrictions are expected to be avoided as Boris Johnson decides whether or not to introduce new lockdown measures today, it has been reported.

The Prime Minister is due to receive the latest data from Covid today as he questions whether to impose stricter restrictions on England amid growing cases of the Omicron variant.

People in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are already living under new measures, but ministers have so far backed away by dictating new rules to those in England.

Rather, they hope that the warnings will encourage people to control their own behavior and reduce social contact, The mirror reports.

Mr Johnson is expected to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance before his decision.

And if the numbers are positive, he might be persuaded to stick to the lighter measures introduced as part of Plan B, potentially with a few more guiding words, it was reported.

The courier reported that Mr Johnson will fight any tighter restrictions when he receives hospital admissions data today.

While the sources tell the Guardian that the Prime Minister would “take stock” after being encouraged by the improvement in data on Friday, a sign that No 10 is moving away from the tighter restrictions.

New Year’s Eve parties should be given a cautious green light with tips for meeting Covid safeguards, the Express reported.

The Times reported that in any scenario, however, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rule.

It comes as the latest NHS figures showed more than 10,000 patients waited 12 hours to be admitted to hospital in November, up from 2,148 around the same time last year.

While a record number of NHS trusts registered, patients had waited almost 24 hours between arriving at hospital by ambulance and their assessment.

NHS England data for October 2021 records the longest waits between arriving at A&E and an initial assessment.

And nearly a third of all trusts had the longest wait, between 23 and 24 hours. Some 23 trusts said the longest wait for an assessment was 1,439 minutes, or one minute under 24 hours.

Labor shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said, “24 Hours in A&E isn’t just a TV show, it’s now what patients are forced to go through under the Tories.”

Matthew Taylor, Managing Director of the NHS Confederation, said: ‘Health officials are responding to the pressures that growing hospital admissions and increasing levels of staff absences are already placing on frontline services. .

“Now is the time for the government to be clear on the steps it needs to take to get the situation under control.”

During this time, The Daily Telegraph reported schools were making plans to send full-year groups home for distance learning if staff shortages due to Omicron occurred after the Christmas holidays.

It is understood that school closings are not being considered by ministers for January.

A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The Prime Minister and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there is a common commitment within government to do so.

“Education is a top priority and school closures are not being considered.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Telegraph that principals “hope for the best but foresee the worst.”

He said: “If you have a fixed pool of people who can teach young people, the only last resort for schools and colleges is to start thinking about certain age groups that should be prioritized in the short term. “

